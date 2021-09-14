HP OMEN Gaming Hub Flaw Affects Millions of Windows Computers

Get a more life-like gaming experience with the HP OMEN 25i gaming monitor. It features a fast, 165 Hz refresh rate and a 1 ms response. So you’ll be able to react to your enemies in real time. What’s more, with customizable crosshairs, you get optimal visibility. In fact, it changes color automatically, so you never lose it if it blends in with your environment. Even better, the Edge Precision feature gives you a precise aim and allows you to see all the details for unbelievable accuracy. Moreover, Remaster Mode adds enhancement filters to games with lower resolution, letting you play the classics in a new way. Furthermore, you enjoy breathtaking colors with a 90% DCI-P3 color gamut. This monitor also has 1,080p IPS and VESA DisplayHDR 400. Finally, with HP Eye Ease with Eyesafe certification, you can be sure of color accuracy without the blue light.

ELECTRONICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO