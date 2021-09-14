CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

HP OMEN Gaming Hub Flaw Affects Millions of Windows Computers

By Ravie Lakshmanan
The Hacker News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCybersecurity researchers on Tuesday disclosed details about a high-severity flaw in the HP OMEN driver software that impacts millions of gaming computers worldwide, leaving them open to an array of attacks. Tracked as CVE-2021-3437 (CVSS score: 7.8), the vulnerabilities could allow threat actors to escalate privileges to kernel mode without...

thehackernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Best Samsung phones to buy in 2021

Samsung's new Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Z Flip 3 represent the top end of Samsung's phone line with its latest take on folding phones, while the more traditionally shaped Galaxy S21 Ultra showcases its specs and amazing cameras. But Samsung has always had a wide variety of handsets available, and more affordable phones such as the S20 FE offering great performance at a lower price than those more expensive phones.
CELL PHONES
bleepingcomputer.com

Millions of HP OMEN gaming PCs impacted by driver vulnerability

Millions of HP OMEN laptop and desktop gaming computers are exposed to attacks by a high severity vulnerability that can let threat actors trigger denial of service states or escalate privileges and disable security solutions. The security flaw (tracked as CVE-2021-3437) was found in a driver used by the OMEN...
COMPUTERS
threatpost.com

Microsoft, CISA Urge Mitigations for Zero-Day RCE Flaw in Windows

Attackers are actively attempting to exploit a vulnerability in MSHTML that allows them to craft a malicious ActiveX control to be used by Microsoft Office files. Both Microsoft and federal cybersecurity officials are urging organizations to use mitigations to combat a zero-day remote control execution (RCE) vulnerability in Windows that allows attackers to craft malicious Microsoft Office documents.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hp#Windows Computers#Printers#Cybersecurity#Cvss#Sentinelone#The Microsoft Store#Hp Omen Command Center#The Hacker News#Evga Precision#Specterops#Ioctl#Acl#Safebreach Labs#Hp Touchpoint Analytics#Eclypsium#Dell#Xerox#Linkedin
inforisktoday.com

Zero-Day Attacks Exploit MSHTML Flaw in Microsoft Windows

Attackers are actively exploiting a flaw in Microsoft Windows for which no patch is yet available. Microsoft says in a Tuesday security alert that the remote execution vulnerability exists in MSHTML, and that it "is aware of targeted attacks that attempt to exploit this vulnerability by using specially crafted Microsoft Office documents."
SOFTWARE
Gadget Flow

HP OMEN 25i gaming monitor boasts a 165 Hz refresh rate and a 1 ms response for accuracy

Get a more life-like gaming experience with the HP OMEN 25i gaming monitor. It features a fast, 165 Hz refresh rate and a 1 ms response. So you’ll be able to react to your enemies in real time. What’s more, with customizable crosshairs, you get optimal visibility. In fact, it changes color automatically, so you never lose it if it blends in with your environment. Even better, the Edge Precision feature gives you a precise aim and allows you to see all the details for unbelievable accuracy. Moreover, Remaster Mode adds enhancement filters to games with lower resolution, letting you play the classics in a new way. Furthermore, you enjoy breathtaking colors with a 90% DCI-P3 color gamut. This monitor also has 1,080p IPS and VESA DisplayHDR 400. Finally, with HP Eye Ease with Eyesafe certification, you can be sure of color accuracy without the blue light.
ELECTRONICS
talkandroid.com

LG’s ‘Real Folding Window’ technology could fix the foldable phone’s most obvious flaw

With each new iteration, the foldable smartphone is edging towards being a mainstream device in both hardware and pricing, but even with the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 the first thing you notice is the inevitable crease in the middle of the display, despite Samsung’s considerable efforts. It could be that its local rival holds the key to eliminating the crease, though, if LG’s new ‘Real Folding Window’ lives up to its potential.
CELL PHONES
High Point Enterprise

LACP + HP ProLiant DL380 g8 +Windows Server 2016

I recently rebuilt a DL380 g8 (was 2008R2) with server 2016. IN 2008R2, LACP/network teaming was configured and working, using the HP Network Configuration utility (5 vlans total, all of which successfully Tx/Rx traffic) Now that 2016 is installed, and I've configured network teaming with Microsoft's utility - the default...
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Software
PCWorld

Migrate user data quickly and easily between Windows computers with this app

I usually get a bit of a thrill when I upgrade to a new computer. Know what's less than exhilarating? Trying to migrate all of my user data — including files, apps, and what have you — from my old system to my new one. But recently I came across a tool, PCmover Business, that streamlines the process. And better still, it was on sale for half price, so I got it for a song.
SOFTWARE
threatpost.com

HP Omen Hub Exposes Millions of Gamers to Cyberattack

A driver privilege-escalation bug gives attackers kernel-mode access to millions of PCs used for gaming. Millions of devices running the HP Omen Gaming Hub were using on a driver with a bug that could give attackers kernel-mode access without administrator privileges. HP has since released a patch, but a new...
COMPUTERS
The Windows Club

Computer keeps restarting when launching or playing Games

PC gamers are prone to encountering quite a number of issues on their Windows 11 or Windows 10 gaming computer. These issues could be VALORANT connection errors, Discord connection errors, Epic Games connection errors, Xbox games installation errors, game stuttering with FPS drops et al. In this post, we provide solutions to the issue of computer keeps restarting when launching or playing games.
COMPUTERS
ZDNet

HP patches severe OMEN driver privilege escalation vulnerability

A high-impact vulnerability in OMEN Command Center driver software has been patched by HP. On Tuesday, researchers from SentinelLabs published a technical deep-dive on the bug, tracked as CVE-2021-3437 and issued with a CVSS score of 7.8. SentinelLabs says the high-severity flaw impacts "millions of devices worldwide," including a wide...
COMPUTERS
Rolling Stone

The Best Dell Computers For Work, School, and Gaming

Dell’s computers rose to prominence in the early 2000s because of their quality, longevity, and the icon “Dude, you’re getting a Dell” marketing campaign. The company’s computers are still highly regarded if you’re in the market for a machine that runs Windows for the same reasons. If you’re in the market for a new computer for school, work, or playing games, Dell has you covered. One of the biggest advantages of getting a computer from Dell is the sheer volume of options. The company’s XPS, Inspiron, and Latitude lines have excellent choices for every type of computer user. On the other hand,...
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

Millions of gaming PCs threatened by major security flaw

"Millions" of gaming devices, including a wide variety of HP Omen gaming laptops and desktops, as well as HP Pavilion and HP Envy models, need to be updated immediately, HP said. Researchers from SentinelLabs published details of the vulnerability, tracked as CVE-2021-3437, which can be exploited by threat actors to...
COMPUTERS
mitechnews.com

Apple Patches NSO Zero-Day Flaw Affecting All Devices

CUPERTINO, Ca. – Apple has released security updates for a zero-day vulnerability that affects every iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple Watch. Citizen Lab, which discovered the vulnerability and was credited with the find, urges users to immediately update their devices. The technology giant said iOS 14.8 for iPhones and iPads,...
ELECTRONICS
infosecurity-magazine.com

Serious Flaw Found in HP OMEN Driver

A serious flaw has been found in the driver of a popular PC gaming software used by millions. Researchers from SentinelLabs published details of the vulnerability in the HP Omen Gaming Hub on September 14. They said that attackers could exploit the flaw to locally escalate to kernel-mode privileges. “With...
SOFTWARE
phoronix.com

HP OMEN Laptops To Be Better Supported With Linux 5.16

HP's higher-end "OMEN" laptop series is set to see better support with the next kernel cycle. While just missing out on the Linux 5.15 merge window, one of the early changes queued up so far this week in any of the "-next" branches is the x86 platform drivers picking up HP OMEN laptop support within the HP WMI driver.
COMPUTERS
The Drum

Inside HP's big ‘game’ plan for the India market

As gaming continues its prolific growth in the post-pandemic world, brands are relooking at their portfolios to cater to this evolving consumer’s ‘work-and play’ demands. The Drum finds out more about HP gaming strategy from Vickram Bedi, senior director, personal systems - HP India Market. Even as many categories faced...
TECHNOLOGY
The Hacker News

Windows MSHTML 0-Day Exploited to Deploy Cobalt Strike Beacon in Targeted Attacks

Microsoft on Wednesday disclosed details of a targeted phishing campaign that leveraged a now-patched zero-day flaw in its MSHTML platform using specially-crafted Office documents to deploy Cobalt Strike Beacon on compromised Windows systems. "These attacks used the vulnerability, tracked as CVE-2021-40444, as part of an initial access campaign that distributed...
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy