Worthington, MN

Trojan tennis team tops Waseca 5-2

By Editorials
Worthington Daily Globe
 8 days ago

WASECA -- Coming off an 8-1 victory over Sioux Falls Lincoln on Friday, the Worthington High School girls tennis team upended host Waseca 5-2 on Monday. Winners in singles for WHS were Marah Darling at No. 1 with a 6-3, 7-5 victory over Waseca's CeCe Huttemeier; Kessey Aljets at No. 3 with a 6-4, 7-5 win over Nicola DeJager; and Bailey Newman at No. 4 with a 6-4, 6-2 win over Takya Schoenrock. The No. 1 WHS doubles team of Taya Oberloh and Brooke Nordseth won 6-4, 6-3 over Jaidence Medina and Miranda Breck. The No. 3 doubles team of Taylor Nordseth and Hannah McNab won 7-5, 6-2 over Addie Bomsta and Sarah Haley.

#Trojan#Sioux Falls Lincoln#Worthington High School#Whs
