Comcast RISE Commits $11 Million in Grants to Small Business Owners of Color as Part of Ongoing Effort to Advance Equitable Economic Mobility in Cities Nationwide
Second round of Comcast RISE Investment Fund will award $10,000 grants to 600 additional small businesses in Houston, Miami, Oakland, Seattle, the Twin Cities, and Washington, D.C bringing the total of grants to $11 million. 1,100 more businesses will also receive Comcast RISE marketing and technology support, bringing total awardees...martechseries.com
Comments / 0