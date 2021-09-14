Comcast RISE Commits $11 Million in Grants to Small Business Owners of Color as Part of Ongoing Effort to Advance Equitable Economic Mobility in Cities Nationwide

While the conglomerate is often the topic of M&A speculation, NBCUniversal owner Comcast is “an incredibly unique, different and special company,” chairman and CEO Brian Roberts said on Wednesday, adding that “I wouldn’t want to trade places with too many people, if anyone.” Speaking during the virtual Goldman Sachs 30th Annual Communacopia Conference, Roberts said the past couple of years prove that “we are in good businesses (and) scale matters,” noting that during the COVID-19 pandemic some businesses, such as TV advertising, took a temporary hit, while others were “surging,” such as broadband. In terms of content size, the Comcast chief noted...

ECONOMY ・ 7 HOURS AGO