Comcast RISE Commits $11 Million in Grants to Small Business Owners of Color as Part of Ongoing Effort to Advance Equitable Economic Mobility in Cities Nationwide

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSecond round of Comcast RISE Investment Fund will award $10,000 grants to 600 additional small businesses in Houston, Miami, Oakland, Seattle, the Twin Cities, and Washington, D.C bringing the total of grants to $11 million. 1,100 more businesses will also receive Comcast RISE marketing and technology support, bringing total awardees...

SouthSoundTalk

Comcast RISE Offers Relief Grants for BIPOC Businesses in Pierce, King Counties

Comcast recently unveiled its latest commitment to supporting local small businesses that have been greatly impacted by the ongoing pandemic across the South Sound region. This newest Comcast RISE initiative opens on October 1 through October 14, presenting an opportunity for BIPOC business owners to receive $10,000 in relief funds.
TACOMA, WA
State
Washington State
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Comcast to award grants to BIPOC small businesses

Comcast announced earlier this week that it will award $1 million in grants to 100 small businesses owned by People of Color, including Black, Indigenous, Hispanic, and Asian American owners, among others, in the Twin Cities, as well as technology and marketing resources to eligible businesses in the area. Beginning...
SMALL BUSINESS
Click2Houston.com

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner announces ongoing efforts to help fund minority-owned small businesses in the area

HOUSTON – Mayor Turner held a news conference Wednesday to announce the second round of Comcast RISE Investment Fund grants for Houston area minority-owned small businesses. The Comcast RISE Investment Fund is focused on small businesses in Harris and Fort Bend Counties that have been in business for three or more years with one to 25 employees. Eligible businesses can apply online at www.ComcastRISE.com from Oct. 1 through Oct. 14 for one of the 100, $10,000 grants.
HOUSTON, TX
njspotlight.com

Business Report: Amazon to hire more in NJ, state focuses on small businesses, Comcast invests in South Jersey

Amazon has announced it will hire another 8,700 workers in the Garden State. One of New Jersey’s biggest employers is about to get even bigger. Amazon has announced it will hire another 8,700 workers in the Garden State. The e-commerce giant already employs about 40,000 workers here. Amazon is hiring for warehouse and transportation jobs, with starting pay at $18 an hour. The company says the positions will be in 40 municipalities across the state.
SMALL BUSINESS
GreenBiz

How electrified, equitable mobility can transform US cities

This article is sponsored by WSP USA. The transportation sector drives nearly a quarter of carbon emissions globally, so there is a clear need to decarbonize transportation. Electric vehicles (EVs) are a leading choice. While next-generation electric cars and long-haul trucks have generated considerable fanfare, electric transit buses far outnumber electric trucks and are a largely overlooked — but more accessible — option.
TRAFFIC
MyChesCo

Comcast NBCUniversal Commits Up to $750,000 to Support Hurricane Ida Relief Efforts

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Comcast NBCUniversal recently released the following statement in its commitment of up to $750,000 to support Hurricane Ida Relief Efforts:. “To help support immediate relief and long-term recovery efforts in the areas hardest hit by the storm within our footprint in Louisiana (Houma and LaPlace), Pennsylvania (Philadelphia and surrounding counties), and New Jersey, Comcast NBCUniversal has committed to providing up to $750,000 in total cash contributions.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Seattle, Washington

City of Seattle and Partners Launch Efforts to Support Small Businesses During Welcome Back Weeks

SEATTLE (September 10, 2021) – Mayor Jenny A. Durkan today announced partnerships with Intentionalist, Belltown United, and the South Lake Union Chamber to support downtown small businesses as part of Welcome Back Weeks. These efforts will involve 283 downtown businesses, approximately 95 percent of which are owned by women, people of color, and/or LGBTQ+ people. To complement July Welcome Back Weeks, these efforts focus on Belltown, the downtown core, and South Lake Union.
SEATTLE, WA
