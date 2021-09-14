Eastward | New Gameplay Today

Eastward is here, taking players on a journey across a surreal world full of bizarre characters and quirky foes. In the early game, players master the frying pan and escape from the depths of the underground to learn more about a mysterious miasma that destroys everything it comes in contact with. Over the course of the title, players will gain additional hit points (heart counters) from slaying bosses and completing major goals, upgrade a number of ranged weapons to complement the frying pan, cook up glorious boss-busting meals, and bomb countless walls to find bonus chests.