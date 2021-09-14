CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Eastward | New Gameplay Today

By Daniel Tack
Game Informer Online
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEastward is here, taking players on a journey across a surreal world full of bizarre characters and quirky foes. In the early game, players master the frying pan and escape from the depths of the underground to learn more about a mysterious miasma that destroys everything it comes in contact with. Over the course of the title, players will gain additional hit points (heart counters) from slaying bosses and completing major goals, upgrade a number of ranged weapons to complement the frying pan, cook up glorious boss-busting meals, and bomb countless walls to find bonus chests.

www.gameinformer.com

Comments / 0

Related
Game Informer Online

Toem - New Gameplay Today

Photography games are among my favorite sort of adventure video games. As someone who makes their living working with cameras daily, I feel compelled to play them whenever there's a new release; Toem is the latest entry in this wonderful little subgenre. The hand-drawn indie game releases later this week and features exploration, photo challenges, light puzzle-solving, and a memorable soundtrack that makes it worth playing. Join Jill Grodt, John Carson, and me as we go hands-on with the charming adventure game in this episode of New Gameplay Today!
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

Tales of Arise | New Gameplay Today Live

Bandai Namco has itself a pretty good year. From the gorgeous and mind-bending Little Nightmares II to the anime love letter that is Scarlet Nexus, the publisher has had a steady dose of fantastic titles for fans to play in 2021. But the fun doesn't stop there.Tales of Arise's release is just around the corner, and we have good news for fans of the series: it's real, real good.
VIDEO GAMES
Videogamer.com

Marvel’s Midnight Suns showcases almost twenty minutes of new gameplay

Developer Firaxis has shown off almost twenty minutes of new gameplay from upcoming strategic superhero brawler Marvel’s Midnight Suns. The gameplay showcase yesterday evening featured Creative Director Jake Solomon, Franchise Producer Garth Deangelis and producer Caroline Guervara, as they talk us through the game’s card-based gameplay system. Your abilities are...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl - 4 New Gameplay Videos

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is due out this Fall for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. It's a Super Smash Bros.-like platform fighter, meaning that, like in Nintendo's popular series, you're trying to knock the other players off of the stage. Today we've got four exclusive...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snes#Undertale#Npc#Eastward
rockpapershotgun.com

Marvel's Midnight Suns new gameplay video reveals how this deckbuilding XCOM-like will actually play

After announcing their new tactical RPG at Gamescom the other week, Firaxis held a 20 minute livestream for Marvel’s Midnight Suns yesterday, giving us a brand-new look at the game’s card-based combat system, its RPG elements and a deep-dive on how Wolverine, Sabretooth and big bad Lilith will play in-game. And from the looks of things, it's all shaping up very nicely indeed.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Forspoken Shows Off New Gameplay, Will Be Released in Spring 2022

Update: Also revealed in the PlayStation Blog, Forspoken's writing team includes former Uncharted director Amy Hennig as well as Todd Stashwick. Hennig and Stashwick previously wrote a Star Wars game for EA and Visceral before the project was shut down. The writing team also includes Rogue: One: A Star Wars...
VIDEO GAMES
Videogamer.com

Project Eve gets a new slashy gameplay trailer

Project Eve, the upcoming hack-and-slash from developer Shift Up, has a new trailer, featuring stylish gameplay. The game was first announced back in 2019, and it is the debut of developer Shift Up, a Korean studio. The trailer was shown off during last night’s PlayStation Showcase, as it is coming out on PlayStation 5.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Deathloop on New Story Trailer With Gameplay

Another trailer for Deathloop was presented at the PlayStation Showcase. This time the game's story was presented with a bit of gameplay to boot. Today's PlayStation Showcase is packed with new footage from upcoming releases. One of them was a new trailer for Deathloop, which offers a closer look at the story and shows some gameplay from Arkane Studio's upcoming title. You can check it out below.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
RPG
altchar.com

Latest Far Cry 6 trailer showcases new gameplay and story details

The latest trailer for Far Cry 6 is probably the best one yet. It's quite long, clocking at over six minutes, which was enough for plenty of new gameplay scenes, story details and breathtaking vistas. Interesting, the game looks much better in this trailer in terms of visual quality. The...
VIDEO GAMES
Videogamer.com

Ghostwire: Tokyo gets a new gameplay trailer, is out 2022

During last night’s PlayStation showcase, there was a new trailer for Ghostwire: Tokyo, featuring bonkers gameplay. The game is set in Tokyo, obviously, and monsters are overunning the streets—floating schoolchildren, Slendermen. Meanwhile, the hero’s face seems to be melting away, as he battles these creatures with a series of hand gestures.
VIDEO GAMES
dsogaming.com

New gameplay trailer released for the open-world adventure game, Tchia

Awaceb has released a brand new gameplay trailer for its upcoming open-world adventure game, Tchia. Tchia seems to have an art style similar to the Zelda games, and this trailer highlights some of its gameplay mechanics. In Tchia, players can climb, glide, swim, and sail their boat around a beautiful...
VIDEO GAMES
dsogaming.com

The Riftbreaker releases on October 14th, gets new gameplay trailer

Exor Studios announced that The Riftbreaker will release on October 14th. In order to celebrate this announcement, the team has also released a new gameplay trailer that you can find below. The Riftbreaker will be running on EXOR Studios’ proprietary Schmetterling 2.0 engine. Additionally, the game will have Ray Tracing...
VIDEO GAMES
game-debate.com

Marvels Midnight Suns gets new gameplay showing off more combat and companions

When Firaxis first announced they are developing an XCOM-like game in the Marvel superhero universe, it wasn’t exactly clear how similar or different they would be. Then, with the official gameplay reveal, we saw it will be using a card-based combat system instead, and a new stream has clarified exactly how that will play out.
VIDEO GAMES
noisypixel.net

2D Metroidvania ‘Aeterna Noctis’ Gets Gorgeous New Gameplay Trailer; December Release For PC and Consoles

Publisher and developer Aeternum Game Studios have uploaded a brand new gameplay teaser for their upcoming 2D Metroidvania, Aeterna Noctis. This title boasts an absolutely stunning presentation, and this new trailer briefly showcases compelling gameplay ideas. Throughout this title, players will experience a scaling difficulty system that heightens in challenge...
VIDEO GAMES
TheSixthAxis

New Project EVE gameplay revealed at PlayStation Showcase

Project EVE gameplay has been revealed at the PlayStation Showcase, giving us a look at the game’s post-apocalyptic world, rapid action RPG combat and more details of its combat. Project EVE is coming to PS5, Xbox Series X and PC. The trailer opened with EVE battling a monster up in...
VIDEO GAMES
dsogaming.com

New Forza Horizon 5 gameplay video shows Storm Expedition & 2 new races

YouTube’s ‘Don Joewon Song’ has shared a new video, showing 15 minutes of brand new gameplay footage from Forza Horizon 5. This video shows a Storm Expedition, as well as two new races. Forza Horizon 5 is a brand new open-world racing game. In it, players will explore the vibrant...
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

New Metroid Dread Trailer Is A Perfect Gameplay Primer

Metroid is one of the most beloved series in gaming, and when a new entry releases it is a big deal. We've already seen a few trailers that highlight her new abilities, and a few weeks back, I wrote an opinion on why the next Metroid should take inspirations from indie games, but if you see need more Metroid Dread news, then check out Nintendo's latest trailer that explores some of the new enemies Samus will fight, showcases some of her incredible abilities, and offers a taste of the incredible sites that await players on Planet ZDR.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy