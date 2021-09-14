CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tech Companies Datamaran and Intelex Team Up to Provide a Full-Suite ESG Software Solution

Cover picture for the articleThe exclusive relationship allows Intelex customers to manage the full life cycle of their ESG strategy, including Materiality Analysis and Risk Identification. Intelex Technologies, ULC, a leading global provider of cloud-based Environmental, Health, Safety and Quality (EHSQ) management software, announced it has entered an exclusive reseller partnership with Datamaran®, the only automated solution available to achieve a data-driven business process for external risk and materiality analysis. Working together, Datamaran and Intelex are helping customers accelerate their strategic and operational goals with a single source, fully automated and data-driven process.

