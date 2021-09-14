CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Miami, FL

GetReef Night Market Pops Up in Brickell

By Nicole Danna
Miami New Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMiami-based Reef Kitchens is launching Miami’s first pop-up food bazaar this week in Brickell. Starting today, Tuesday, September 14, Reef Kitchens will host its first getReef Night Market in the heart of Miami's Brickell neighborhood. Several of Reef's most popular brands will pop up as part of an experiential outdoor food bazaar at 626 S. Miami Ave. The lush, lantern-lit space has been designed to offer guests a chance to order street-style fare directly from Reef's delivery platform.

www.miaminewtimes.com

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Miami New Times

Giorgio Rapicavoli's Eating House Will Return to Coral Gables

Coral Gables restaurant row will soon have a new arrival: Giorgio Rapicavoli's Eating House is back. Eating House, the restaurant Rapicavoli opened following his 2012 Chopped win, will make its official return at Giralda Plaza, where developers Marc Schwarzberg and Jose Ortega have since added several new restaurant concepts including Coyo Taco, Sweetgreens, La Sandwicherie, and the rooftop bar, Cebada.
CORAL GABLES, FL
Miami New Times

Florida-Themed Craft Distillery to Open in Allapattah in December

Miami’s Allapattah neighborhood is about to welcome a new resident: a Florida-inspired craft spirits distillery. Tropical Distillers will set up shop at 2141 NW Tenth Ave. in December as the headquarters of J.F. Haden’s Craft Liqueurs. The brand’s portfolio includes a small-batch mango liqueur and its newest offering, citrus liqueur....
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

Halloween Baking Championship Features Two Miami Chefs

Nicole Proske remembers when the Food Network first got in touch. "I saw the message on my Instagram account and thought it was a prank," she tells New Times. "I had thought about applying for one of their competitions a few times but had always felt insecure about my talent."
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

Seed Food & Wine Week Returns to Miami in November

The plant-based foodie fête known as Seed Food & Wine Week will return to Miami later this fall for its seventh year of celebrity-chef dinners, cooking demos, vendor tastings, craft cocktails and beer, live music, fitness events, and more. Seed launched in 2014 and has earned all kinds of accolades...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
Miami, FL
Business
Miami, FL
Food & Drinks
Miami, FL
Lifestyle
Miami New Times

New Restaurants to Try This Week: Los Felix, Casa Mariano, and Sérêvène

Miami's latest round of restaurant openings includes Grassfed Culture Hospitality's latest concept, Los Felix; the opening of Miami chef Mariano Araya's Casa Mariano in Doral; and the reopening of Sérêvène inside the Hotel Greystone in Miami Beach. Know of any openings that aren't on our list? Email [email protected]. Casa...
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

Islas Canarias Celebrates 44 Years With Event Honoring Its Iconic Croqueta

Islas Canarias Restaurant and Bar, the establishment known far and wide for its coveted croquetas (and the yearly sold-out Valentine’s Day heart-shaped croqueta boxes), turns 44 this year. This week, for the second year in a row, the restaurant will take over the city with Croqueta County, a series of...
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

FemAle Brewfest, Hukilau, and More Food Events This Weekend

This weekend take your pick of festivals. If you're into beer, FemAle Brewfest celebrates the women behind the beer, while Oktoberfest celebrates...well, beer. Lovers of all things tiki won't want to miss the Hukilau — a multiday celebration of cocktails, music, and art. Whatever you do, it's always good to start the weekend with a happy hour with friends.
FESTIVAL
Las Vegas Sun

Pop-up market brings fresh produce to ‘food desert’ of downtown Vegas

Those commuting through downtown Las Vegas were able to buy fresh, locally grown produce on Wednesday as part of a new pilot program aimed to make it easier to access fruits and vegetables. The Southern Nevada Health District — in partnership with the Regional Transport Commission of Southern Nevada, Three...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Food#Restaurants#Real Estate#Food Drink#Reef Kitchens#Philips#New Times#Indian Street Food#Alla Vodka Shop#Truffalo Wing Shop#Einstein Bros
Miami New Times

Pubbelly's José Mendín Puts Mofongo Day on the Map

The quest for a new food holiday began simply enough: José Mendín wanted to partner with the Puerto Rican rum brand Don Q for a celebration of mofongo and cocktails at his restaurant, La Placita. Mendín decided to do a Google search to find out what day National Mofongo Day fell on. The result shocked him.
indianapolismonthly.com

Indy’s Ten Best Pop-Ups

SOURDOUGH BAGELS. VEGAN doughnuts. Birria tacos. And hot dogs, hot dogs, hot dogs. In past years, these artisan dishes were the stars of funky culinary events frequented by in-the-know foodies looking to score some small-batch delicacies. During the pandemic, however, these occasional (though increasingly weekly) offerings took over restaurant kitchens during off hours. This year, they often serve a different purpose: keeping out-of-work chefs, bakers, and other industry professionals cooking. With low overhead and the ability to switch up small menus on a whim or take orders ahead of time, many cooks and producers found new outlets for their kitchen talents. Pop-ups are less taxing and volatile than restaurant settings, and restaurateurs can get some much-needed foot traffic at down times or while they were closed to dine-in customers. So it’s a win-win, a refreshing food concept that will be sticking around for the foreseeable future. Here are a few of our favorites:
RESTAURANTS
urbanmatter.com

Transcend Through Dreams At This Pop-Up Dining Experience

Have you ever heard of the saying, that a good meal is even better than a good date? If you’re a foodie like myself, then you understand the right dining experience is no short of the most bewildering romance. So, in case you’re looking for your next perfect date — with food, wine, and the most mesmerizing atmosphere, here is your chance.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
getitforless.info

Miss Dior POP UP

Dior Beauty will open a retail pop-up fragrance installation in New York City to celebrate the launch of the new Miss Dior Eau de Parfum. The pop-up will feature a series of experiential offerings as well as both virtual and in-person events hosted by digital influencers Valeria Lipovetsky, Sai De Silva and TikTok star, Avani Gregg.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nationalblackguide.com

Belltown Night Market

A group art exhibit featuring Seattle-based black artists. Grab a friend and get your art and music fix at the Belltown Night Market, a FREE group show featuring Seattle-based black artists and makers. Masks required to enter. Curated by The Chayah Movement and Sassafras, and sponsored by the Belltown Art...
SEATTLE, WA
richlandsource.com

Pop-up market supporting BBQ & Black Business Expo on Sept. 24

MANSFIELD -- The North End Community Improvement Collaborative (NECIC) is inviting the public to its BBQ & Black Business Expo on Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. The event will feature music, food trucks, spades and Uno tournaments and pop-up shops from local Black-owned businesses. There will also be information...
MANSFIELD, OH
DFW Community News

NTX Creatives Pop-Up Art Market Oct. 2

NTX Creatives will host an outdoor Pop-Up Market from 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. on October 2, 2021 at MainStage 222 located at 222 E. Irving Blvd in Irving, Texas. Join us to purchase unique creations from local artists and artisans. Start now and get your holiday shopping done early.
IRVING, TX
wooderice.com

Jet Wine Bar is Hosting Several Pop-ups This Month Including an African Diaspora Pop-up & a Tapas Pop-up

Jet Wine Bar is Hosting Several Pop-ups This Month Including an African Diaspora Pop-up & a Tapas Pop-up Jet Wine Bar, Philadelphia’s “global vineyard” located on South Street, is hosting an array of rotating pop-up events this month that will attract foodies and wine enthusiasts alike. Join the team of experts at Jet Wine Bar as they collaborate with special guests to host events celebrating global cuisine including an African Diaspora Pop Up with Brown’s Test Kitchen on Friday, September 17, a tapas pop-up presented by Chef Bruno LeMieux- Ruibal of Pincho Bento on Friday, September 24, and a specialty Rioja Wine Tasting on Tuesday, September 28.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Miami New Times

Omnidisc x Allergy Season Rave Will Highlight Emerging Sounds While Honoring the Past

It's been almost two years since Sister System and friends graced Miami with off-the-beaten-path locations, noisy electronic music, and teddy bear-draped motifs. But the wait ends Friday, September 24, when the DJ continues her nameless party series, this time in collaboration with the electronic labels Omnidisc, Schematic, and Allergy Season.
MIAMI, FL
FUN 107

BuyBlackNB Pop Up Market Debuts at Dartmouth Mall This Weekend

The Dartmouth Mall has partnered with BuyBlackNB to bring 30 regional businesses to the mall to showcase their goods and services in the first Black-Owned Business Market from Friday, September 24 to Sunday, September 26. The event, which sold out in just a matter of days after being announced, will...
DARTMOUTH, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy