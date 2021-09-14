GetReef Night Market Pops Up in Brickell
Miami-based Reef Kitchens is launching Miami’s first pop-up food bazaar this week in Brickell. Starting today, Tuesday, September 14, Reef Kitchens will host its first getReef Night Market in the heart of Miami's Brickell neighborhood. Several of Reef's most popular brands will pop up as part of an experiential outdoor food bazaar at 626 S. Miami Ave. The lush, lantern-lit space has been designed to offer guests a chance to order street-style fare directly from Reef's delivery platform.www.miaminewtimes.com
