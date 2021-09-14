Eastward Review – Pixel Paradise
Eastward feels like going back to the days of '80s anime on VHS, where you could experience a clandestine and unusual medium that you couldn’t find anywhere else. As John and Sam, players must head Eastward (whoa, that’s the title!) across a strange and surreal universe. While the characters and lore have a lot of heart and carry this journey to the end with ease, the combat, puzzles, and boss encounters leave a bit to be desired. An excellent score provides an incredible backdrop to pixel-perfect art, creating a whimsical and enchanting atmosphere for this quirky RPG that openly pays homage to titles like Earthbound. In fact, inside Eastward, there’s an entire game called Earth Born, complete with its own (in-game currency) gacha system that’s a blast to play when you just want to take a break from advancing the main story.www.gameinformer.com
Comments / 0