CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Eastward Review – Pixel Paradise

By Daniel Tack
Game Informer Online
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEastward feels like going back to the days of '80s anime on VHS, where you could experience a clandestine and unusual medium that you couldn’t find anywhere else. As John and Sam, players must head Eastward (whoa, that’s the title!) across a strange and surreal universe. While the characters and lore have a lot of heart and carry this journey to the end with ease, the combat, puzzles, and boss encounters leave a bit to be desired. An excellent score provides an incredible backdrop to pixel-perfect art, creating a whimsical and enchanting atmosphere for this quirky RPG that openly pays homage to titles like Earthbound. In fact, inside Eastward, there’s an entire game called Earth Born, complete with its own (in-game currency) gacha system that’s a blast to play when you just want to take a break from advancing the main story.

www.gameinformer.com

Comments / 0

Related
PlayStation LifeStyle

The Touryst Review – Welcome to Paradise (PS5)

Let’s face it, it’s been a ridiculously stressful couple of years for many of us. A bit of sun, sea, and sand is just what’s needed to revitalise us and restore a bit of sanity. Even if you can’t get away in real life Shin’en Multimedia has you covered with their charming puzzle adventure game, The Touryst.
VIDEO GAMES
bubbleblabber.com

Season Review: Dead Pixels Season Two

Nicky, Meg, and Usman might have been playing Kingdom Scrolls for years, but they’re not about to stop now! As season two brings, an expansion pack has just been released for the MMOG that adds a bunch of new quests, content, and surprises. Unfortunately, the new stuff kind of sucks,...
TV SERIES
hardcoregamer.com

Review: Final Fantasy IV Pixel Remaster

Most of the people with nostalgia-fueled excitement for Final Fantasy IV Pixel Remaster likely first played it under the name of Final Fantasy II. When this game launched on the Super Nintendo Entertainment in 1991 it was leaps and bounds ahead of the original Final Fantasy, but playing in sequential order it becomes apparent that the advances in Final Fantasy IV were the result of the natural evolution from the previous entries. Final Fantasy II introduced more dramatic storytelling that includes switching out party members as the plot advances and Final Fantasy III introduced features that became Final Fantasy staples like summoning monsters in battle. But regardless of how it eventually came to be, Final Fantasy IV is considered among the best RPGs of the 16-bit era. Final Fantasy IV Pixel Remaster allows us nostalgic old timers to revisit the game in its intended 2D format while making it accessible for a new generation of fans. The question is out of all the various platforms Final Fantasy IV is available on, how well does this version measure up?
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

Lost Judgment Review – Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge

(Content warning for mentions of sexual assault) Is revenge ever justified? Can a person take justice into their own hands and live with the weight of their choice, or should it always be left to a flawed judicial system that can and will betray the people it's designed to protect? These are the core questions at the heart of Lost Judgment, the latest game from Yakuza developer Ryu Ga Gotoku and sequel to its 2019 detective-action brawler Judgment.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fantasy#Organized Crime#Eastward Review#Sci Fi#Npc
NME

‘Eastward’ review: An artful ode to classic JRPGs that doesn’t know when to stop talking

RPGs are often slow starters, chipping through blocks of lore and backstories before hitting their strides. Not so with Eastward. This confident action-RPG had me at hello with its glorious pixel art, irresistible protagonists and elegant dungeoneering. By the time its characters boarded a train to depart from the opening location, Potcrock Isle, I was very much on board.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Eastward is equal parts Zelda, EarthBound, and itself

Eastward is not subtle about its influences: Chinese developer Pixpil has lovingly pulled inspiration from all sorts of media and combined it into a pixel art role-playing game that’s still, somehow, unquestionably itself. You’ll read a lot around the internet about The Legend of Zelda’s and EarthBound’s influence, and that’s all certainly there — after all, there is a character referred to as Mother, a playable in-game RPG called Earth Born, and a Zelda-esque pixel heart meter. Eastward’s world, spread across a variety of cities and biomes, also pays homage to the post-apocalyptic world of Studio Ghibli, the spirit of childhood adventure films like The Sandlot and The Goonies, and the ritualistic mystery of occult grimoires.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Eastward beginner’s guide, tips, and tricks

Eastward opens in the subterranean community of Potcrock Isle, where residents fear the wasteland they believe exists above them. As an older man named John and his energetic young charge, Sam, players explore a series of unique settings and work to find whether the world they know is better than the one they do not.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Anime
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
RPG
nintendoeverything.com

Eastward Switch gameplay

We have new gameplay from Eastward, an adventure game from publisher Chucklefish and developer Pixpil. The title is landing on Switch today. Escape the tyrannical clutches of a subterranean society and join Eastward’s unlikely duo on an exciting adventure to the land above! Discover beautiful yet bizarre settlements and make new friends as you travel across the world by rail.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Eastward Switch launch trailer

Publisher Chucklefish and developer Pixpil have shared a launch trailer for Eastward, their new adventure title. For those that haven’t been keeping up with our previous coverage, check out the following overview:. Escape the tyrannical clutches of a subterranean society and join Eastward’s unlikely duo on an exciting adventure to...
VIDEO GAMES
giantbomb.com

Outcast II: The Lost Paradise

Outcast II: The Lost Paradise last edited by FRANZlSKA on 09/17/21 12:59PM View full history. Originally announced in May 1999, Outcast 2: The Lost Paradise was to be a sequel to Appeal's pioneering open-world action-adventure Outcast. Originally, the game was being developed for PS2, PC, and GameCube, however the game was ultimately cancelled in 2001 due to Appeal filing for bankruptcy. The story of its development and cancellation were later detailed in a post-mortem written by Frank Sauer, one of the game's former developers.
VIDEO GAMES
player.one

Eastward Challenges You to Survive the Apocalypse

After years of development, Eastward is finally out on PC and Nintendo Switch. The game was in development by Pixpil, which started working on the game in 2015. The game is set in the world of Eastward where society is on the brink of collapse and the population is at an all-time low. Making matters worse is a toxic presence that has spread across the land, destroying everything in its path.
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

Why Marvel's Midnight Suns Is For XCOM Fans

Developer Firaxis Games has created a name for itself in the video game industry by fostering brilliant tactical experiences in the XCOM games. Instead of following suit with a proper sequel, though, the lauded developer is setting its sights on one of the biggest brands to ever exist on planet earth.
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

Back 4 Blood Campaign Trailer Gives A Primer On Its Blood-Soaked Story

With all the focus on Back 4 Blood’s four-player cooperative action, it’s easy to forget that there’s a story propelling the zombie-infected adventure. A new trailer touches on some of the game’s narrative beats before it launches on October 12. The video doesn't give away a ton of plot details...
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

Delatarune Chapter 2, From Undertale Creator, Drops This Week

Undertale, a 2D RPG from 2015, remains one of the most definitive and revolutionary indie titles to grace the contemporary scene, rising to similar heights as other popular pixel-art games like Stardew Valley and Terraria. Since Undertale’s release and subsequent victory lap, Developer Toby Fox released the first chapter in his highly anticipated semi-sequel, Deltarune. Unlike its predecessor, Deltarune is a top-down RPG with puzzles, bullet hell sequences, and classic Final Fantasy-inspired turn-based combat. Chapter 1 launched in 2018, and in a surprise announcement, Fox unveiled the release date for Chapter 2 last night – the game drops this week; tomorrow, in fact.
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy Goes Gold A Month Ahead Of Release

Delays can be incredibly beneficial to a dev team, giving the creators more time to release a polished product that they’re proud of. Naturally, the announcements can feel like a letdown for avid fans of a particular game. So, it’s always nice when big-budget titles come through the development process relatively unscathed. One such game – Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy – is on track to be ready for shipping when it launches worldwide next month. The sci-fi RPG adventure has officially gone gold.
VIDEO GAMES
lifewire.com

Why I Am Hopelessly in Love With ‘Eastward’

Eastward is that rare type of game that shot way past my initial expectations and has already lodged itself firmly in my heart. This kind of thing doesn’t happen often, but I know everyone who plays video games has experienced it at least once. Where you play something that may not be perfect (because what is?) and won’t appeal to everyone, but it seems like it was made for you. Like the people who made it somehow tapped into your brain and knew exactly what you wanted before you did.
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

Bloodshore Is An Interactive Battle Royale Film Coming In November

The battle royale is all the rage in shooters and it has now invaded the FMV space. Meet Bloodshore, an upcoming interactive movie from the makers of The Complex that lets players steer a cinematic tale of colorful combatants fighting to survive a televised deathmatch. You control a washed-up actor...
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

Top 10 RPGs To Play Right Now

If you’re playing an RPG, you’re in it for the long haul and want an experience that’s going to immerse you and keep you entertained the whole way through. A genre that is both familiar and constantly evolving, RPGs are often tasked with having the total package. The best ones contain all the key ingredients, masterfully combining exciting combat, memorable characters, larger-than-life bosses, and a gripping storyline.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy