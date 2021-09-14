Eastward Review – Pixel Paradise

Most of the people with nostalgia-fueled excitement for Final Fantasy IV Pixel Remaster likely first played it under the name of Final Fantasy II. When this game launched on the Super Nintendo Entertainment in 1991 it was leaps and bounds ahead of the original Final Fantasy, but playing in sequential order it becomes apparent that the advances in Final Fantasy IV were the result of the natural evolution from the previous entries. Final Fantasy II introduced more dramatic storytelling that includes switching out party members as the plot advances and Final Fantasy III introduced features that became Final Fantasy staples like summoning monsters in battle. But regardless of how it eventually came to be, Final Fantasy IV is considered among the best RPGs of the 16-bit era. Final Fantasy IV Pixel Remaster allows us nostalgic old timers to revisit the game in its intended 2D format while making it accessible for a new generation of fans. The question is out of all the various platforms Final Fantasy IV is available on, how well does this version measure up?

