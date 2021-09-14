CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

WEB EXTRA: Dog Surf-a-thon in California

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThese dogs rode the waves at the 16th annual Surf Dog Surf-a-thon in Del Mar, CA on Sunday (9/12). The event raised money for a local animal center.

#FindingTheGood: These dogs are the stars of the waves in California

Canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic, the Helen Woodward Animal Center in Del Mar, California brought back its "Surf Dog Surf-A-Thon" this weekend for some sun & fun to benefit their programs for orphan pets. These dogs went surfing! With help from their owners, the dogs participated in 10-minute...
Dogs ride waves during annual surf competition

Helen Woodward Animal Center’s annual dog surfing competition took place in California for its 16th year. The life-jacketed pooches tore through waves on their surfboards while cheering crowds gathered on the shoreline of Del Mar’s dog beach. Surfing dogs, a canine costume contest and a creative “freestyle surf” classification were...
Helen Woodward Animal Center to host the 2021 Surf Dog Surf-a-Thon 9/12

RANCHO SANTA FE, CA (KUSI)- The Helen Woodward Surf Dog Surf-a-Thon is back and will be held at Del Mar Dog Beach September 12th at 8am!. KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon spoke with Fernanda Lopez on Good Morning San Diego about the event and how much fun it is for the community. “The Surf-a-Thon is family friendly and it all benefits the Helen Woodward Animal Center.”
