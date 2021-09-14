Breath Of The Wild Spicy Pepper Trick Discovered Years Later
Breath of the Wild has been out for a little over four years. As one of the definitive open-world RPG experiences of the past decade, the latest chapter in the Legend of Zelda series has redefined game immersion and true sandbox autonomy. Even now, players continue to find new mechanical secrets that lie dormant in the physics system and miscellaneous activities. For instance, a bevy of wild trick shots are still being uploaded to Twitter – Guardians being launched in the air and headshot across the map with arrows or lynels taken down with incredible ease. Yesterday, another exploit was discovered. However, instead of weapons, it relies on food items, spicy peppers, to be exact.www.gameinformer.com
