Breath Of The Wild Spicy Pepper Trick Discovered Years Later

In two months, Cyberpunk 2077 will celebrate its one-year anniversary. 10 months on, the game is still in a weird place. It's far from fixed on PS4 and Xbox One, and there's still no word when the next-gen versions will release, when the game's pair of expansions will drop, and we still have no clue what's going on with the multiplayer. That said, while it's been a rocky 10 months for the game, and while many are no longer talking about the title, plenty are still playing it, and in the process discovering new things in its vast and dense world.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO