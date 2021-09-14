Man who ran out of gas fatally struck trying to cross Orange County intersection

A 53-year-old Winter Haven man was killed Tuesday morning on an Orange County road after he was struck by a vehicle.

Just before 4 a.m. a 32-year-old Apopka man was driving a 2007 Toyota Camry south on World Center Drive in the center lane approaching Apopka Vineland Road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The Winter Haven man parked his 2019 Audi A5 on the northwest corner of the intersection after he ran out of gasoline, said the FHP’s Sgt. Tara Crescenzi.

The Winter Haven man tried to cross the intersection after getting gas from a 7-Eleven station at the southeast corner, Crescenzi said. The man walked into the path of the Camry and was struck head on, Crescenzi said.

The man was transported to Celebration Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, Crescenzi said.

The Camry driver was uninjured.

Troopers are still investigating the crash, and all southbound lanes of World Center Drive are currently blocked. The westbound lanes of Apopka Vineland Road are partially blocked.

This is a developing story, check back here for updates.