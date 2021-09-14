98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Should I Buy My Kid a New Phone If He Was Irresponsible?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Wednesday’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Josie. I think this is something we can all relate to. Hi Jaime. I couldn’t wait to write to you to talk with you about this work dilemma. About a month and a half ago, we all came back to the office to work. There are about 27 of us who work in this office. It’s a nice place, we have a kitchen, and most people are great. But here’s my problem. I use cream in my coffee. The company provides that non dairy creamer, but I like real cream, so I always buy a carton and put it in our refrigerator with my name on it. Yet, EVERY SINGLE DAY, people end up using it and stealing it without asking me. Sometimes there’s not even any left for me. So I got angry and I bought a carton and put a bunch of salt in it. And I waited. Well two people spit their coffee out at the morning meeting and I immediately knew who the culprits were. I thought it was funny. But they were both so angry, they got the boss involved, and I’m the one who ended up getting in trouble. I was told I should expect that my stuff should be taken in a communal refrigerator. I’m furious. I think it’s awful that I should expect that my coworkers are thieves. Do you think I was wrong? Should I have gotten in trouble or should they? Help me out with this please. Thanks so much.

