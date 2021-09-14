Our View: First candidate forum is this morning, featuring the Duluth School Board At Large race

The first of four candidate forums being co-hosted by the News Tribune and the Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce is this morning — and you’re invited to log in and watch. Today’s forum features the three candidates vying for two available At Large seats on the Duluth School Board, to represent the district as a whole. They are, in alphabetical order, incumbent Kelly Durick Eder, Loren Martell, and Amber Sadowski. Each will take turns answering questions posed by moderators Matt Baumgartner, the chamber’s president, and Chuck Frederick, the News Tribune’s editorial page editor.