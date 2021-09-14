Duluth man remembered for smiles, friendliness toward everyone he met
David Weston died Friday after he was struck by a Duluth Transit Authority bus at Miller Hill Mall. For the people who knew Weston, it was a tragic day. “He was a person that made a friend wherever he went,” said Kristie Buchman, executive director of Choice, Unlimited. “Dave was just an incredibly friendly person who was always so positive, always asked people how they were doing, what they were up to and was just such a happy, friendly person.”www.duluthnewstribune.com
