Germany compensates 249 people persecuted under Nazi homosexuality law

By Independent TV
The Independent
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlmost 250 people have been compensated by German authorities for investigations or prosecutions under a Nazi-era law that criminalised homosexuality and continued to be enforced after the Second World War. Germany’s Federal Office of Justice said on Monday (13 September) that 317 people had applied for compensation and it had...

