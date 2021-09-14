CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Man, 24, fatally shot in head during clash on Harlem street

By Brittany Kriegstein, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 8 days ago

A 24-year-old man was fatally shot in the head during an early-morning clash on a Harlem street, police said Tuesday.

An argument broke out amongst a group of people outside the Savoy Park apartment complex and shots were fired about 12:30 a.m. Monday, police said.

Menkie Woodard-Collins was struck in the head on W. 139th St. near Malcolm X Blvd.

“I heard four shots,” said a local resident who was playing video games when the shooting occurred. The neighbor, who wished not to be named, ran to his window and watched as everyone scattered down the street.

Another resident was woken up by the sound of the gunshots.

“I was dead asleep,” the man said. “I heard someone yelling after the fact. It sounded like they were crying and then it was just sirens.”

Cops found Woodard-Collins sprawled out on the street. EMS rushed him to Harlem Hospital, where he later died.

His cousin Sabrina Woodard, 50, hadn’t slept Tuesday in the 36 hours since the victim was killed.

“I’m devastated. It’s been hard,” she said. “He was a hero. He was a big teddy bear.”

“He was different,” she added. “Always there for the family.”

The victim lived about a mile from where he was shot, officials said. It was not immediately clear what sparked the argument or if Woodard-Collins was targeted, police sources said.

No arrests have been made.

Savoy Park residents said there has been increasing violence nearby and inside their parking lot. The privately owned affordable housing complex has 1,800 units. The buildings were constructed in 1959 on the block where the legendary Savoy Ballroom once stood.

In April, NYPD cops exchanged fire with a group of men while breaking up a wild fight outside the apartment complex. One wounded man was arrested and upwards of 50 rounds were fired — at least five by police — during the shootout.

In August 2020, Irvin Payne, 30, of the Bronx, was killed in a drive-by shooting outside the complex.

A resident said there are always people hanging around outside the complex.

“A lot of the time it’s not people you know because you have to say ‘Excuse me’ to get in and out of the building,” the woman said. “[Gunshots] happen so often that you don’t even look or bother anymore.”

“This is somebody’s child,” she said of Woodard-Collins. “That’s sad.”

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2021 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC13 Houston

Teen, 19, pour gasoline on couple and set them on fire, killing the husband

KINGWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police have identified the woman they believe went into a Kingwood home, threw gasoline on the couple inside, and then set them on fire. Emma Presler, 19, is charged with murder. She was also charged with murder in the shooting death of a 20-year-old woman with cerebral palsy last year.
HOUSTON, TX
Washington Post

Security guard killed in D.C. identified as mother of four from Maryland

D.C. police have identified the security guard who was fatally shot while working Tuesday night in Southeast Washington as a 41-year-old mother of four who lived in Maryland, according to authorities and the victim’s aunt. Police said Angela Washington was on duty as a special police officer and in uniform...
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Shooting#Affordable Housing#Video Game#Ems#Harlem Hospital#Savoy#New York Daily News#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
CBS San Francisco

Man Found Fatally Shot In Vallejo Neighborhood

VALLEJO (CBS SF) – Police in Vallejo are investigating after a man in his 20s was found fatally shot in a neighborhood Wednesday morning. Around 7:10 a.m., police and firefighters responded to the 100 block of Hillborn Street on reports of a man lying on the ground. When authorities arrived, they found the man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin by the Solano County Coroner’s Office. No additional details about the shooting were immediately available. Police said the motive and circumstances behind the shooting are under investigation. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Brian Murphy at 707-648-5430 or Detective Josh Caitham at 707-648-4280.
VALLEJO, CA
CBS LA

Man Shot To Death During Botched Drug Deal In Hollywood

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A man was shot and killed in a car in a parking lot off Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood early Monday morning during a drug deal gone bad. Sept. 20, 2021. (CBSLA) Gunshots were reported at 12:50 a.m. in the 5900 block of Sunset Boulevard, near Gordon Street. Los Angeles police responded to find a man in a parked car with gunshot wounds to his chest. He died at the scene. The victim was not immediately identified. He was described as being in his 30s. Police learned that the suspect and victim were involved in some kind of drug deal when a dispute occurred, which prompted the shooting. The suspect, described as a Black man in his 30s, was seen running from the scene, police said. The shooting was not believed to be gang-related. Sunset Boulevard was closed between Bronson Avenue and Gordon Street for several hours, but has since reopened.
LOS ANGELES, CA
13abc.com

One man shot during argument

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man was shot during an argument with another man on Tuesday evening in north Toledo. According to Toledo Police, Gary Dickerson, 55, and Justin Walker, 23, were involved in a verbal argument. Walker told police Dickerson “aggressively approached him,” causing Walker to feel threatened. Walker pulled out a gun and shot Dickerson in the left ankle.
TOLEDO, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Housing
The Independent

Mother in Chicago accused of shooting dead her own son over missing memory card

A mother in Chicago has been charged with murder after she allegedly shot her 12-year-old son multiple times over a missing memory card.Fallon Harris, 37, has been accused of shooting her son Kaden Ingram, an incident that was partly captured on security cameras inside their south Chicago home on Saturday morning, reported news channel WLS-TV.Speaking after her arrest on Sunday, prosecutors said Ms Harris had confronted her son about a secure digital (SD) memory card which had gone missing.Footage showed Ms Harris pointing a gun at her sun and demanding the memory card, prosecutors said. Ms Harris allegedly shot Kaden,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Pantagraph

Man fatally shot by Chicago police officer Sunday

CHICAGO — A man who was allegedly armed with a knife was fatally shot by a Chicago police officer Sunday morning, authorities said. Chicago police were called to the 6500 block of South Harvard Avenue in Englewood just before 11 a.m. for a report of a “domestic disturbance,” according to a statement from police. There they came across the man and an officer drew his weapon and fatally shot “a 28-year-old male who was later pronounced deceased,” it said.
CHICAGO, IL
click orlando

Man, woman fatally shot in Florida home

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Authorities have identified a possible suspect in the fatal shootings of an 18-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man in St. Petersburg. Police said in a statement that they have taken someone into custody, but they haven't released the suspect's name. The shooting happened Thursday night in St. Petersburg's Bartlett Park neighborhood.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Mother, Son Arrested Following Berkeley Shooting, SWAT Standoff

BERKELEY (CBS SF) — A woman and her adult son were arrested early Tuesday morning on gun and drug charges after a shooting led to an overnight standoff in a Berkeley neighborhood. Berkeley police said the incident began at around 10:18 p.m. on the 1700 block of 9th St. Officers responded to a report of shots fired and when they arrived they found multiple shell casings on the ground. A witness told police a person was shooting a gun off in the air and then went into a house. After establishing a perimeter around the house, police called in a special response...
BERKELEY, CA
CBS New York

Ex-Boyfriend Of Pregnant Woman Who Was Fatally Shot In Harlem Arrested, Charged With Her Murder

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have made an arrest in the deadly shooting of a pregnant woman in Harlem. The woman’s ex-boyfriend, Justin Soriano, was led out of the 23rd Precinct stationhouse in handcuffs late Thursday afternoon. He was arrested Thursday morning in the Bronx. He’s accused of fatally shooting 31-year-old Shanice Young early Sunday morning on West 128th Street. Investigators say Young was returning home from her own baby shower and may have tried to break up a fight when she was shot. Her unborn baby did not survive. MORE: Shanice Young Shot To Death Coming Home From Her Baby Shower In Harlem; Police Searching For Ex-Boyfriend “Our hope here is that this apprehension begins the process of closure for the family and, just as importantly, for the community for this terrible, terrible crime,” NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said. Soriano is charged with second-degree murder. It’s unclear if Young was his intended target.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Minnesota

Charges: Anthony Pryor Fatally Shot Victim During Robbery At St. Paul Parking Ramp

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 20-year-old St. Paul man faces charges in connection to a fatal shooting that he says was supposed to be a “simple robbery,” according to court documents filed in Ramsey County. Anthony Melvin Lamont Curtis Pryor faces two felony charges of second-degree murder in connection to the death of a 37-year-old White Bear Lake man. Anthony Pryor (credit: Ramsey County) Complaint Details Shortly after midnight on Aug. 29, Pryor and a friend attempted to rob the victim, who was inside his car, by threatening the victim with their guns, the complaint said. When the victim attempted to drive away, Pryor’s friend...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
16K+
Followers
3K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy