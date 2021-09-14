CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Investigating the Fake eBay Market for $25,000 Beanie Babies

Vice
Vice
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Before there was the Pokemon gold rush, there was the Beanie Baby gold rush. Many families in the ‘90s bought Beanie Babies and put them in hard plastic containers or weird sleeping bags with the idea that, years later, they could flip them for hundreds or thousands of dollars. Beanie...

www.vice.com

Comments / 0

Related
moneytalksnews.com

If You Find This Thrift Shopping, Buy It

Shopping thrift stores, flea markets and estate sales can be overwhelming. With the sheer volume of stuff, how do you know where to start? How do you spot gems amid all the junk?. As a professional reseller who has been combing through thrift stores for the better part of 30...
SHOPPING
NJ.com

The popular toys to buy now before prices spike for holiday season

A global shipping crisis and labor shortages in the toy market could affect the holiday shopping season, which is worrying retailers and companies, according to a report by CNN Business. With Black Friday only two months away, leading toy companies including Hasbro, Mattel and MGA Entertainment are warning parents to...
RETAIL
foxbaltimore.com

Fake vaccine cards hitting black market

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The demand for vaccine cards is taking an illegal turn. As Universities, sporting events, and restaurants demand proof of vaccination for entry, vaccine cards are growing in popularity. Online, any number of scammers are selling vaccine cards for as much as $200. A New Jersey woman, who...
BALTIMORE, MD
Best Life

Walmart Is Running Out of This COVID Essential

Shopping during the pandemic has presented its fair share of challenges, even at generally reliable retailers like Walmart. The company experienced shortages for essential items such as toilet paper and bottled water in early 2020, and then again in November, as case numbers spiked once more. And now, as the Delta variant causes yet another surge of infections, shoppers in various areas have reported limited supplies for certain must-haves. In Pittsburgh, canned food was recently wiped out at one Walmart Supercenter, while toilet paper and cleaning supplies have been scarce at a Walmart in Casper, Wyoming. There's one specific Walmart shortage, however, that's a lot more widespread. Read on to find out what major COVID essential this big-box retailer is running out of across the board.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gps#Iguana#Beanie Babies Price Guide#Facebook#Beanies
EatThis

Costco Is Discontinuing These 24 Items

We all fondly remember the iconic and popular foods from Costco's past like the Cinnamon Rolls and Italian Garlic Loaves from the bakery or the Combo Pizza and Polish Dogs from the food court. The items on this list are gone but not forgotten, and it's unfortunately about to grow.
RETAIL
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

Follow live: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for over nine months now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched last year, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost immediately,...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Internet
Q985

Another Employee Quits Walmart Over PA System, Calls Her Boss a Perv

Once again, a Walmart employee who has decided they've had enough has quit in spectacular fashion. Beth McGrath shared the video she recorded while quitting her job as an electronics employee at her local Walmart, and it's gone viral. “Attention Walmart shoppers and associates, my name is Beth from electronics,”...
ECONOMY
EatThis

Trader Joe's Just Placed Product Limits on These 4 Items

From America's favorite Orange Chicken to Everything But The Bagel seasoning, there's no shortage of in-demand products at Trader Joe's. In order to make sure that everyone gets in on the action, the beloved supermarket chain sometimes limits the number of popular groceries that shoppers can purchase. TJ's is placing...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Vice

Forget Facebook Destroying Democracy. Mark Zuckerberg Is Worried About His Surfboard.

Unraveling viral disinformation and explaining where it came from, the harm it's causing, and what we should do about it. After weeks of devastating scandals that rocked Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg has finally spoken out publicly. But rather than addressing the multitude of issues facing his trillion-dollar company, the billionaire CEO instead griped about a report that misidentified his surfboard.
INTERNET
Deadline

The Nacelle Company Greenlights Beanie Babies Doc, Examining Toy Line That Hit Zeitgeist

EXCLUSIVE: The Nacelle Company (The Toys That Made Us) has greenlighted a documentary about Beanie Babies, the plush toys that became a cultural and economic phenomenon during the 1990s. The film aims to shed light on how these seemingly simple characters, with little to no backstory, captured the hearts of millions. H. Ty Warner introduced Beanie Babies to the world in 1993, through his company Ty Inc., seeing the line of collectibles grow into a global fad through the mid-to-late ’90s, due to the air of exclusivity around them. The toys, cited by some as the world’s first internet sensation, were perceived by certain...
BUSINESS
Axios

The great holiday shortage

Brace yourself: It's going to be hard to find everything — not just your favorite holiday foods and hot toys and gifts but also basic staples like coffee and footwear — because of supply chain problems that will likely persist at least through next spring. Why it matters: Scarce resources...
RETAIL
Vice

Scammers Are Teaching the Art of Fraud on TikTok

It’s the 60s. You’re sitting in a red-walled, smoke-filled boozer, when you hear a conversation that pricks your ears up. The details sound legally dubious, but they flash a watch that looks too nice for the spot you’re in. You decide to learn more. This is not a new story,...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
SPY

Here Are the Must-Have Spin Bike Accessories to Make Every Ride a Great One

Spinning has become one of the hottest forms of exercise of the last decade, and now with Peloton and other at-home spin bikes becoming more popular than ever before, it’s accessible wherever you like to workout. Peloton, NordicTrack and other bougie at-home cycling options have done what no one thought could be achieved — they brought boutique fitness home for the masses and combined flexibility with high-quality instruction. Needless to say, the trend has caught on and more people are opting for at-home classes as opposed to in-studio sessions. If you’ve recently hopped on the bandwagon and bought yourself a...
BICYCLES
The Independent

8 best kids’ electric and manual toothbrushes they’ll want to use

Getting your child to brush their teeth is much like tasking them to do their homework, you soon feel like a non stop nag. But much like completing their school work, we know it's vitally important for children to practise good brushing habits from a young age. Fortunately for them, the humble toothbrush has come a long way, as it's believed the Chinese invented the first natural bristle toothbrush back in the 1400s. Forming a strong relationship with this lifelong task falls down to the brush in question, so it's certainly worth considering your choice. But what do you need to look...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Best Deals on Amazon (September 2021)

We can’t believe it — best-selling bed sheets with 100,000 5-star Amazon reviews are just $24 today! Price: $23.99 You Save: $6.00 (20%) Buy Now Looking for the best deal on an Amazon device? Or perhaps you need something for your home? No matter what you’re looking for, Amazon should have a great deal for you. That’s exactly why we’ve put together this guide best deals on Amazon. You don’t necessarily have to wait for Amazon Prime Day to get awesome deals. In fact, Amazon always runs great deals on all kinds of its own products. But, third-party companies that sell on Amazon also offer...
SHOPPING
Vice

Vice

Brooklyn, NY
26K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

VICE is the definitive guide to an uncertain world.

 https://www.vice.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy