Snoqualmie Pass’ First Grocery Store Opens
Beginning this September, Snoqualmie Pass will have its first grocery store and café. Laconia Market & Café, named after a historic train stop at the pass, will serve residents from the newly renovated city firehouse. The latter also will feature an evo satellite store, co-working space, and a new National Forest Service visitors center. The market was founded by Snoqualmie Pass residents Kirsten Van Swearingen, Garret Van Swearingen, and Katie Marconi, who experienced the need firsthand.www.425magazine.com
