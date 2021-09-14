Cass Health a winner of Iowa Top Workplaces for a Seventh Straight Year
ATLANTIC – Cass Health has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2021 honor by Iowa Top Workplaces. Cass Health received the #16 ranking of the top mid-sized employers in Iowa, their highest yet. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.www.swiowanewssource.com
Comments / 0