Iowa State

Cass Health a winner of Iowa Top Workplaces for a Seventh Straight Year

By jeffl
swiowanewssource.com
 8 days ago

ATLANTIC – Cass Health has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2021 honor by Iowa Top Workplaces. Cass Health received the #16 ranking of the top mid-sized employers in Iowa, their highest yet. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

