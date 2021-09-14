Cass Health a winner of Iowa Top Workplaces for a Seventh Straight Year

(The Center Square) – Beginning Sept. 22, Iowa Workforce Development will hold a series of free workforce roundtables across the state to address workforce shortages. The roundtables will take place at local community colleges and IowaWORKS field offices on 25 dates that last through November, the agency said. All attendees can learn about existing workforce strategies they can adopt and resources that can help with hiring, retraining and upskilling employees as well as collaborating with community and education partners, “and removing barriers such as childcare concerns that sometimes can block Iowans from entering the workforce.”

POLITICS ・ 4 HOURS AGO