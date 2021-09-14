CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sean O’Malley on UFC talks: ‘I don’t think I should be main-eventing for the money I’m making right now’

By MMA Fighting Newswire
MMA Fighting
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSean O’Malley isn’t avoiding big fights, but he’s not exactly pursuing them either — at least not until he signs his next UFC deal. In an appearance Monday on The MMA Hour, O’Malley revealed that he’s targeting December 11 at UFC 269 for his next bout. His opponent has yet to be decided, but one name it won’t be is Frankie Edgar after a proposed matchup between the two failed to come together for November 6 at UFC 268. O’Malley has voiced his philosophy in recent months about the relationship between his level of opposition and his UFC pay, but said that had nothing to do with the Edgar fight ultimately going to Marlon Vera.

www.mmafighting.com

