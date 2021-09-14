CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Shirtless Pierce Brosnan takes a dip in Hawaii

By Melissa Roberto
Fox News
Fox News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePierce Brosnan is soaking up some sun. The 68-year-old James Bond actor was photographed shirtless on Sunday while taking a dip in the waters of Hawaii. The Irish actor stepped out for a day of fun in the sun donning dark grey swim trunks. In one photo obtained by Fox News, the shirtless Brosnan's tanned body is on full display as he runs his hands through his salt and pepper hair. He also opted to wear black sunglasses for the trip to the beach.

