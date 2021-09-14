Eastward review: a stunning, but slow burning post-apocalypse adventure

In the past year or so, as we’ve gone through a pandemic and other struggles, it’s become apparent to me just how powerful a force for good something comforting can be. It’s the reason that funerals often beget hot dishes and the reason why I reach for a fuzzy blanket, my furry friend and some guilty pleasure TV when I’m down. And just like food, pets, and Netflix can provide a sense of cozy comfort, there are games that provide the same. We saw it in peak pandemic with Animal Crossing, and I think, as we approach an uncertain fall and winter, you may find it with the adorable photographic adventure Toem, which we previewed earlier this year.

