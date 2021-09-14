CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamahal Hill Believes He Has Paid The Price For Disrespecting The Game.

By Nicole Bosco
mmanews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJamahal Hill believes that the injury he received in his first MMA loss was due to his disrespect of the sport. Jamahal Hill is a rising star in the UFC light heavyweight division. He is ranked in the top fifteen and he has proven that he can hold his own with the best in the sport. Hill is coming off his first career loss when he had his arm dislocated by Paul Craig. The loss and injury sustained in June may be healing, but looking back at the fight, Hill has it figured out where he went wrong.

