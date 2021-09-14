Boston Red Sox at Seattle Mariners odds, picks and prediction

The Boston Red Sox (81-65) continue their three-game road series against the Seattle Mariners (78-66) Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 10:10 p.m. ET at T-Mobile Park. Let’s analyze the lines around the Red Sox vs. Mariners odds with MLB picks and predictions.

Red Sox RHP Nathan Eovaldi (10-8, 3.57 ERA) makes his 29th start. He has a 1.16 WHIP, 1.6 BB/9 and 9.4 K/9 through 163 2/3 IP.

Eovaldi has gone four straight starts without a decision but the Red Sox have won all four of those games.

Took a loss in Boston’s 8-2 defeat April 25 against Seattle with 5 earned runs on 8 hits over 5 innings.

Mariners LHP Tyler Anderson (6-9, 4.20 ERA) makes his ninth start for the Mariners and 27th start on the season. He has a 1.20 WHIP, 1.9 BB/9 and 7.3 K/9 through 148 IP.

Seattle is 5-3 in his eight starts since being acquired from the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Received a no-decision in his last start with 4 earned runs on 7 hits and 3 walks with 4 strikeouts over 4 2/3 innings in Seattle’s 8-5 win Wednesday at the Houston Astros.

Red Sox at Mariners odds, lines, picks and prediction

Money line: Red Sox -150 (bet $150 to win $100) | Mariners +122 (bet $100 to win $122)

Red Sox -150 (bet $150 to win $100) | Mariners +122 (bet $100 to win $122) Against the spread/ATS: Red Sox -1.5 (+115) | Mariners +1.5 (-140)

Red Sox -1.5 (+115) | Mariners +1.5 (-140) Over/Under: 8.5 (O: +100 | U: -125)

Prediction

Mariners 6, Red Sox 4

The Mariners picked up a 5-4 win in the series opener and have a 3-2 lead in the season series. They have won eight of their last 12 games overall and are 42-31 at home this season. Seattle has won five of Anderson’s last six starts.

The Red Sox have lost two games in a row and six of their last eight. They are 37-36 on the road and 44-45 against winning teams.

I LEAN MARINERS (+122).

The Red Sox are 74-72 ATS overall this season and 40-33 ATS on the road. However, they are only 9-19 ATS as road favorites.

Seattle’s 81-63 ATS record is the fifth-best in baseball. The Mariners have the seventh-best ATS mark at home with a 38-35 record, and as home underdogs are 32-13 ATS.

I’ll take the MARINERS +1.5 (-140) as extra insurance as I am leaning toward an outright win.

Four of the five games between the two teams this season had 9 or more runs. The one that did not reach nine runs had 8 runs.

The Mariners’ last 10 games have had totals of 9 or more runs, while five of the last eight for the Red Sox have done so as well.

Take OVER 8.5 (+100).

