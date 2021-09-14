Lightning Round: Tampa Bay announces Prospect Showcase schedule
Starting today, the Tampa Bay Lightning will showcase their young players in a smattering of practices and then scrimmages against players from the Nashville Predators, Carolina Hurricanes, and Florida Panthers. It’s the unofficial kickoff to the NHL season. Once the prospect camp wraps up next week, it’ll be time for the rest of the players to join them down in Tampa to get ready for the 2021-22 season.www.rawcharge.com
Comments / 0