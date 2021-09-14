CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grocery & Supermaket

Prices at grocery stores spike under Biden administration

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.

video.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
hngn.com

Vaccine Mandate: Biden Administration Releases New Guidance That Terminates Federal Employees If They Refuse To Get Inoculated

According to Biden administration guidelines released this week, federal workers may be dismissed for refusing to get vaccinated against the COVID-19. Still, while their disciplinary cases make their way through the system, they will report to work alongside vaccinated colleagues. New Guidance on Vaccine Mandate. In a recently published article...
U.S. POLITICS
Mashed

The Real Reason Grocery Stores Are Stocking Up On Oreos

Almost a month has passed since signs declaring a strike rose around the Nabisco plant in Portland, Oregon. Now, signs of the pressure exerted by employees' refusal to work are appearing in the company's supply chain. As The Wall Street Journal reports, the strike has expanded to include bakeries and distribution centers in four more states. Grocery stores across the nation have boosted their orders and reduced their discounts for Nabisco products, which include Oreos, Premium Saltines, and Ritz Crackers. The worry is that unless the strike ends soon, these products will be the latest to suffer a shortage during the pandemic.
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grocery Shopping#Faq#Food Drink#Fox News Network#Llc
UPI News

Judge blocks Biden administration from expelling migrant families due to COVID-19

Sept. 16 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Thursday ordered the Biden administration to stop expelling migrant families entering the United States due to COVID-19 fears. The Title 42 policy was enacted by former President Donald Trump in March 2020 with the stated purpose of preventing those who cross the border illegally from potentially spreading the novel coronavirus. Unaccompanied minors are not expelled under Title 42 after a change in policy in February.
U.S. POLITICS
WKRC

Restaurant owner tells Biden supporters to take business elsewhere

A diner in Florida is causing quite the stir over a sign posted on its door, according to a report by FOX 35. The DeBary Diner in DeBary, Florida had a sign on the front door that read: "If you voted for and continue to support and stand behind the worthless, inept and corrupt administration currently inhabiting the White House that is complicit in the death of our servicemen and women in Afghanistan, please take your business elsewhere."
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Fox News

Ingraham: Biden admin blocks texas border closure

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
U.S. POLITICS
FOXBusiness

Big Meat hits back at Biden administration for blaming inflation on industry

Big Meat’s got some bite. A trade group that represents the nation’s meat processors, including JBS USA, Cargill and Tyson Foods, blasted the Biden administration Tuesday for accusing the industry of "pandemic profiteering" — saying the government "refuses to acknowledge" the real problem. In a letter to US Department of...
AGRICULTURE
Mashed

When It Comes To National Grocery Store Chains, This One Stands Above The Rest

The way you take the question of supermarket chain dominance will do a lot to determine how you answer. For example, people who highly value brand devotion will say that obviously Trader Joe's or Aldi has won newfound respect and influence within the grocery store industry. However, despite their largely favorable coverage and hordes of vocally devoted customers, neither holds a stranglehold on the industry. That honor still belongs to Walmart.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
AOL Corp

Biden administration plans tougher action to rein in meat prices

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration plans to take a tougher stance toward meatpacking companies it says are causing sticker shock at grocery stores. Four companies control much of the U.S. meat processing market, and top aides to President Joe Biden blamed those companies for rising food prices in a blog on Wednesday.
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy