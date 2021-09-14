Prices at grocery stores spike under Biden administration

Almost a month has passed since signs declaring a strike rose around the Nabisco plant in Portland, Oregon. Now, signs of the pressure exerted by employees' refusal to work are appearing in the company's supply chain. As The Wall Street Journal reports, the strike has expanded to include bakeries and distribution centers in four more states. Grocery stores across the nation have boosted their orders and reduced their discounts for Nabisco products, which include Oreos, Premium Saltines, and Ritz Crackers. The worry is that unless the strike ends soon, these products will be the latest to suffer a shortage during the pandemic.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 15 DAYS AGO