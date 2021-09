With the digitization of our lives, we've become citizens of the metaverse. It's not science fiction; it's the shift of our experiences from offline to digital. Every day we create and share content online. We share our thoughts, opinions, and pictures on social media. We buy and sell goods and services on e-commerce sites. We play games and watch videos on apps and websites. We are moving toward a world where creators can build entire worlds for us to explore, and the digital versions of ourselves can interact in these virtual environments.

INTERNET ・ 13 DAYS AGO