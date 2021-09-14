New York public air transport firm to pay $23M for Tempe startup Trinity Air Medical

September 21, 2021--Dakota Energy Systems, LLC announces the successful Hydropower installation and completion at a private water pump station located in Southern Orange County, CA. This is Dakota Energy Systems first installation of the Hydro Electric Power System (HEPS) in the State of California. The HEPS’ clean, carbon free technology, reduces pressure within municipal or private water pipelines thus harvesting the excess energy and converting it into electricity. By capturing the energy created by water pressure within the hydronic pipeline system and converting it to electricity it will generate up to 157,680 kWh or 157 MW of electricity per year. This will also help extend life of the water infrastructure, help the environment, and help in achieving climate action goals. The electricity harvested will feed back to the San Diego Gas & Electric power grid to offset electrical costs. This project was made possible with the assistance from James Matthews, PE of (PACE) Pacific Advanced Civil Engineering in Fountain Valley, CA, Seimens, and SDG & E. “Dakota Energy Systems’ Hydro Electric Power System provides our communities the opportunity to harvest a new, reliable alternative energy through accessible hydropower. We are confident this new technology will shortly become the third leg of alternative energy propping up the deficiencies of solar and wind, says David Hertzberg, President, Dakota Energy Systems. There is a global opportunity within our water pipelines to combat climate change by reducing carbon emissions by capturing energy which is otherwise wasted and generate electricity. The Hydro Electric Power System is a climate solution to the impacting global warming, challenges of increased costs and will help in maintaining the aging infrastructure. This is the second installation of the Hydro Electric Power System (HEPS) for Dakota Energy Systems. The first successful pilot was in an industrial manufacturing plant in Goodyear, Arizona. Dakota Energy Systems has recently received a purchase contract with Blackbuck Resources to install an HEPS in an oil injection well in New Mexico. There are vast opportunities for the technology within municipal & private water pipelines, water & wastewater treatment, oil & gas pipelines, mining as well as commercial/industrial industries.

