Sonos unveils Beam Gen 2 soundbar with Dolby Atmos, HDMI eARC, NFC, AirPlay 2, and more
Last year Sonos brought Dolby Atmos to living rooms with its full-size premium soundbar, the Arc. Now the company’s compact and more affordable soundbar is getting the premium 3D audio upgrade. And in addition to Dolby Atmos support, the Sonos Beam Gen 2 comes with HDMI eARC, upgraded processing power with a new speaker array and improved sound, sleeker design, NFC for seamless setup, AirPlay 2, and more.9to5mac.com
