CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Sonos unveils Beam Gen 2 soundbar with Dolby Atmos, HDMI eARC, NFC, AirPlay 2, and more

By Michael Potuck
9to5Mac
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast year Sonos brought Dolby Atmos to living rooms with its full-size premium soundbar, the Arc. Now the company’s compact and more affordable soundbar is getting the premium 3D audio upgrade. And in addition to Dolby Atmos support, the Sonos Beam Gen 2 comes with HDMI eARC, upgraded processing power with a new speaker array and improved sound, sleeker design, NFC for seamless setup, AirPlay 2, and more.

9to5mac.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Best Buy is practically giving away this 70-inch 4K TV for Labor Day

The Labor Day sales are in full swing and that means Best Buy has some amazing offers. Right now, you can buy a massive Hisense 70-inch Class A6G Series 4K TV for just $550, saving you a huge $300 on the usual price. If you’re looking for one of the biggest TVs out there for a great price, this is the offer for you but you’ll need to be quick. This is a Labor Day offer after all, so there’s no guarantee that it’ll last longer than today only. Grab it now while stocks last.
ELECTRONICS
Pocket-lint.com

Bose goes Dolby Atmos at last, with Smart Soundbar 900

(Pocket-lint) - Bose has announced its first soundbar to support Dolby Atmos. The Bose Smart Soundbar 900 is available to pre-order now and will ship from 23 September. It's priced $899.95 / £849.95 and comes in either black or white. Bose is shy on detailing the actual driver units inside...
ELECTRONICS
whathifi.com

Paramount+ has quietly upgraded more movies to 4K, HDR and Dolby Atmos

Great news for home cinema lovers (and potentially worrying news for Netflix): a gaggle of new movies are now available in glorious 4K on Paramount+. The American-owned subscription video on-demand streaming service only launched in the US in March, but it is coming to Sky in 2022 meaning that Sky Cinema subscribers in the UK, Ireland, Italy, Germany, Switzerland and Austria will get free access to it. And now, it has casually upgraded a slew of movies in its streaming library to 4K Ultra HD resolution.
MOVIES
Gear Patrol

One of the Best Dolby Atmos Soundbars Is $500 off Right Now

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today. If you love the theater experience and are keen on bringing that same immersive sound into your living room, the best way to do it is with a Dolby Atmos-equipped soundbar. Dolby Atmos uses different sound levels to trick your ears into thinking you're hearing true surround sound, despite coming from straight in front of you. One of the very best soundbars you can buy is the Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar, which is our Step Up pick for the best upgrade Dolby Atmos soundbar you can buy. Right now, you can get one of the best deals we've seen on the Ambeo thanks to a 20 percent savings at Sennheiser, taking the price from $2,500 down to $2,000.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hdmi#Soundbar#Airplay#Sonos#Nfc#Airplay 2#The Beam Gen 2#Beam Lrb#3d Audio#Sleeker Design#Beam#Kraft#Ultra#Dolby Atmos Music#Amazon Music#Dolby Atmos Spatial Audio#Lossless Audio
mixonline.com

Launching a Dolby Atmos Music-Centric Label

Petaluma, CA (September 7, 2021)—Michael James is not one to slow down. While he’s worked with acts like New Radicals, Hole, Eric Church, Jane’s Addiction, Chicago, Edwin McCain and others over the years—with the ensuing gold and platinum awards to show for it—these days, he mixes upwards of 250 songs a year for acts around the world, working from his home base in Petaluma, CA. When COVID lockdowns brought the music industry to a standstill last year, James characteristically kept moving, tracking a guitarist he hadn’t worked with in a while: himself. The result was a pandemic-year concept album, Shelter in Place; due out September 24, it is also serving as the trial run for his newly revived artist development label, Alternator Records.
PETALUMA, CA
wmleader.com

Sony debuts a more affordable HDMI 2.1 Atmos soundbar

Sony debuted its latest flagship Dolby Atmos soundbar in July. The HT-A7000 is also the first of the company’s soundbars to support 360 Reality Audio. The device is premium in every way, from connectivity options that include both 8K and 4K/120fps passthrough right down to the $1,300 price tag. If you don’t want to spend that much, but still crave the same features, Sony announced another home theater speaker today. The HT-A5000 is a 5.1.2-channel soundbar that offers nearly all of the same bells and whistles as the A7000, but for $400 less.
ELECTRONICS
geekculture.co

Geek Review: Creative Stage 360 Soundbar With Dolby Atmos

When it comes to soundbars, consumers tend to think massive systems that run the length of a flatscreen TV, meant to support movies and music, placed in the living room. Oh, and don’t forget slightly pricey investments. Singapore’s Creative, who pioneered audio for computers, is on a slightly different track, with a soundbar that fits on your computer table and is one of a few brands committed to making affordable, reliable yet outstanding speakers.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Youtube
Digital Trends

Sony’s HT-A5000 Dolby Atmos soundbar takes aim at Sonos and Bose

Hot on the heels of the release of its pricey $1,300 flagship HT-A7000 Dolby Atmos soundbar, Sony is back with a more affordable option. The $900 HT-A5000 packs almost as many features as its more expensive sibling, but does so in a smaller, lighter, and more wallet-friendly form. At that price, it goes head-to-head with the $800 Sonos Arc and the newly released $900 Bose Smart Soundbar 900, both of which can add Dolby Atmos to any TV in your home. The A5000 is expected to be available in the early fall 2021.
ELECTRONICS
whathifi.com

Dolby announces new partnership to drive Dolby Atmos Music into your car

Dolby has announced a collaboration with Cinemo which (hopefully) marks the beginning of a car audio revolution - one in which Dolby Atmos works its spatial audio magic inside vehicles. Dolby Atmos Music should, in theory, provide drivers with a more immersive listening experience when listening to their favourite tunes.
ELECTRONICS
Pocket-lint.com

Sony HT-A5000 soundbar brings Dolby Atmos for 5.1.2 surround sound setup

(Pocket-lint) - Got your eyes (and ears) on a new soundbar setup? Sony has just announced its HT-A5000, a Dolby Atmos-sporting 'bar which, at £800/€900, sits below that critical four-figure price point. However, it won't be released until 2022. But if you can wait it out, what can you expect?...
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Bose Smart Soundbar 900 with Dolby Atmos boasts Bose spatial technologies and Voice4Video

Feel engulfed by sound when you watch movies and listen to music with the Bose Smart Soundbar 900 with Dolby Atmos. Engineered with Bose spatial technologies and Dolby Atmos, this device separates instruments and dialogue and places them around the room. Plus, thanks to ADAPTiQ technology, you can experience groundbreaking bass performance at any volume without any sound distortion. In fact, this technology automatically fixes any sound issues to suit your space. Moreover, connect the Bose Smart Soundbar 900 to your TV with a cable, or connect it wirelessly via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. For the ultimate convenience, it includes Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa compatibility to control commands via voice. In fact, the exclusive Bose Voice4Video feature turns on your TV to a specific channel with a simple command. Finally, its oval shape and clean lines make it compatible with televisions at least 50 inches.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Hisense L9G TriChroma laser TV offers bold colors, voluminous blacks, & Dolby Atmos sound

Upgrade your home theatre to the Hisense L9G TriChroma laser TV. Available in 2 sizes—110 inches and 120 inches—this laser TV delivers 3,000 lumens of shimmering highlights, deep blacks, and bold colors. Plus, with MEMC technology, images remain smooth and crystal clear and respond up to 10 times quicker than an OLED TV. The Hisense L9G delivers 4K resolution across your wall without the permanent presence of a smart TV. Moreover, you can watch TV in any lighting, thanks to the ambient light rejecting screen. So you won’t have to switch off lights for a high-quality picture. And, to accompany your content, this luxury gadget projects Dolby Atmos sound for crisp highs and clear speech. Finally, this device includes proximity sensors that dim the lasers when children or items get too close.
ELECTRONICS
Android Headlines

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max Is Here With WiFi 6, Dolby Atmos & Vision Support

Amazon has just announced the Fire TV Stick 4K Max. And yes, that is quite the mouthful. This completes the lineup which now consists of the Fire TV Stick Lite, Fire TV Stick, Fire TV Stick 4K and now the Fire TV Stick 4K Max. The new Fire TV Stick 4K Max is going to cost you $54.99, only $5 more than the Fire TV Stick 4K. Which isn’t bad at all.
ELECTRONICS
Tom's Guide

Sonos Beam (Gen 2) soundbar price, release date and new features

Connectivity: 802.11b/g/n/ac, 2.4 and 5 GHz Wi-Fi, AirPlay 2. The Sonos Beam (Gen 2) soundbar is latest home theater product promising the brand’s signature audio quality for high-fidelity formats and perfectly-tuned entertainment experiences. Replacing the original Sonos Beam, one of the best soundbars on the market, the Sonos Beam (Gen...
NFL
Apple Insider

New Ikea & Sonos Symfonisk AirPlay lamp leaks with changeable lampshades

A support document for Symfonisk speakers has inadvertently leaked a second-generation AirPlay 2 compatible lamp with new swappable lampshades. The new product appears to come in separate pieces, a base, and two lampshade choices. Customers can purchase any of the three in black or white. — According to a Reddit user, they spotted lampshades in an Ikea labeled for Symfonisk lamps. However, they were not compatible with the old device. After a search for the product ID, a Portuguese support document showed images of the new lamp.
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Sonos Beam 2: Company updates small sounder to add Dolby Atmos support and new design

Sonos has launched the second generation of its “Beam” soundbar, adding Dolby Atmos and a new design.The first version of the Beam was released in 2018, and aimed to offer the features of Sonos’s home theatre system – streaming music over the internet, alongside being plugged into the TV – in a smaller package and at a relatively smaller price.Now it has updated the soundbar with better sound, while keeping its small size. It was able to do so with a range of changes to the processor that powers the soundbar, it said.The inclusion of Dolby Atmos means that the speaker...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

New Sonos Beam brings Dolby Atmos to smaller spaces

Sonos has just announced its second-generation Beam soundbar for small to medium-sized TV rooms. The newest version looks almost identical to the original Beam, but under the hood, Sonos has given the Beam Gen 2 a more powerful processor and the ability to reproduce Dolby Atmos sound. Priced at $449 — $50 more than the first-gen Beam, which the second-gen replaces — you can pre-order the Beam Gen 2 in white or black today, with availability scheduled for October 5.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy