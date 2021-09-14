CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Swap Deal for Chelsea Star Timo Werner With Leroy Sané Ruled Out

By Vayam Lahoti
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 8 days ago

Chelsea forward Timo Werner will not be included in a swap deal for Bayern Munich's Leroy Sané, according to reports.

The 25-year-old has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge in recent weeks, with Bayern Munich reportedly working to land the striker in January, with the German side believing that a deal can be struck with Chelsea.

The Bundesliga outfit are very keen on adding Werner to their ranks in the January window, and it has been stated that the former RB Leipzig man would be their top attacking target should they fail to sign Erling Haaland, with Bayern talisman Robert Lewandowski open to starting a new chapter in his career.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KY5PB_0bvZi1Hk00
(Photo by Sipa USA)

It was reported recently that Chelsea could offer any of Christian Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech and Callum Hudson-Odoi to try and tempt Bayern into selling Sané, who has registered 12 goals and 15 assists in 50 outings across all competitions for Bayern since his move from Manchester City in 2020.

Chelsea could also explore the possibility of offloading Werner, who remains open to an exit if he fails to get regular first-team minutes under his belt, in an attempt to acquire Sané from Bayern, who are interested in signing the Chelsea striker.

However, as per Florian Plettenberg of German outlet Sport1, a swap deal between Werner and Sané is definitely not on the cards, with sources 'amused' about rumours linking the German duo in an exchange deal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o08CZ_0bvZi1Hk00
Photo by Sipa Images

Since Romelu Lukaku's arrival to the club for a staggering sum of £97.5 million, Werner has seen himself being dropped to the bench after starting the Blues' 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace on the opening day of the Premier League campaign.

With the likes of Christian Pulisic, Kai Havertz, Mason Mount and Hakim Ziyech all battling it out for two places behind the central striker, which will now be Lukaku more often that not, Werner is aware that regular minutes could prove to be difficult to come by.

However, the Stuttgart academy graduate remains a dangerous wide option for Thomas Tuchel, who has recently stated that he will surely explore the opportunity of operating Werner and Lukaku together in attack, which could be at the cost of Mount or Havertz, who have both made an eye-catching start to the season.

