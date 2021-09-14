CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK’s Together Films hires former Bafta, Picturehouse execs (exclusive)

By Ben Dalton
Screendaily
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUK distributor and film agency Together Films has hired two executives as part of an expansion of the company. Former Bafta executive Alex Cook joins the company as director of operations, and will lead Together’s business strategy, policy and operations. Cook worked at Bafta for 12 years including as the head of film from October 2011 to October 2012. She has also worked as director of Triggshot Productions, a non-profit organisation focused on bringing female voices to the screen.

