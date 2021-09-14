CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas woman uses rifle to shoot, kill alleged 'Peeping Tom' caught peering into bedroom window

By Danielle Wallace
Fox News
Fox News
 8 days ago

A Texas woman fired a rifle through the wall of her home Friday, killing a man who had allegedly been peeping into her window, police said. Houston Police responded to the 890 block of Irvington Boulevard around 11 p.m. to find a man suffering a gunshot wound to the torso outside the home, the Houston Chronicle reported. He was pronounced dead at the scene and his identity was not immediately released, KHOU reported.

Comments / 17

Felesia Diane Ledet Lisa
8d ago

He won't peep in nobody's window anymore. when I was younger we had a guy in the neighborhood that used to peep in my window. the Guys in the neighborhood caught him and almost beat him to death.

Reply(2)
5
 

