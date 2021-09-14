Texas woman uses rifle to shoot, kill alleged 'Peeping Tom' caught peering into bedroom window
A Texas woman fired a rifle through the wall of her home Friday, killing a man who had allegedly been peeping into her window, police said. Houston Police responded to the 890 block of Irvington Boulevard around 11 p.m. to find a man suffering a gunshot wound to the torso outside the home, the Houston Chronicle reported. He was pronounced dead at the scene and his identity was not immediately released, KHOU reported.www.foxnews.com
