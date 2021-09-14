Karlovy Vary 2021 Review: Gaspar Noé Enters the Void in VORTEX
Karlovy Vary International Film Festival dedicated its midnight slot to the notorious enfant terrible of world cinema, Gaspar Noé. After the LSD-laced dance horror Climax and incandescent meta-cinematic essay Lux Aeterna, Noé switches gears for a different fare. After the death of his mother and a sudden brain hemorrhage, the director got sober and made Vortex which might have suggested a carpe diem effort. While Vortex may exert visceral effects on some viewers, it is questionable how many of them will be leaving the theatre with their spirits up.screenanarchy.com
Comments / 0