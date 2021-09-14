CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Karlovy Vary 2021 Review: Gaspar Noé Enters the Void in VORTEX

By Martin Kudlac
screenanarchy.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKarlovy Vary International Film Festival dedicated its midnight slot to the notorious enfant terrible of world cinema, Gaspar Noé. After the LSD-laced dance horror Climax and incandescent meta-cinematic essay Lux Aeterna, Noé switches gears for a different fare. After the death of his mother and a sudden brain hemorrhage, the director got sober and made Vortex which might have suggested a carpe diem effort. While Vortex may exert visceral effects on some viewers, it is questionable how many of them will be leaving the theatre with their spirits up.

screenanarchy.com

screenanarchy.com

Criterion in December 2021: ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI, THE LEARNING TREE, THE RED SHOES

Four African-American icons spent a historic night together decades ago, and their meeting still has reverberations today, as depicted in Regina King's One Night in Miami, which is one of a trio of December 2021 releases announced by The Criterion Collection. King's film is a fine, highly-charged drama, and it...
MOVIES
screenanarchy.com

Celluloid Screams 2021: ANTLERS and TITANE Bookend Sheffield UK Genre Fest

Genre festival season is in full swing over in England! Today, Celluloid Screams is announcing their programme for this year's edition and it is packed with all sorts of great titles from the circuit. The festival has chosen Scott Cooper's Antlers, produced by none other than Guillermo Del Toro, to...
MOVIES
screenanarchy.com

Grimmfest 2021: Announces Closing Night Film, It's Going to be a BLAST

The return to normal seems still a ways away but more and more festivals are managing to have in-person events this year - cast in point, our friends at Grimmfest in Manchester, England. Grimmfest will be hosting an in-person event at their regular venue, Odeon Great Northern, then host an online version a few days afterwards.
MOVIES
screenanarchy.com

Review: LADY OF THE MANOR, A Slack Modern-Day Stoner/Ghost Story

In Justin and Christian Long’s sporadically amusing, ultimately disposable Lady of the Manor, Melanie Lynskey’s stoner-slacker character, Hannah, has 99 problems and a ghost played by Judy Greer is one. Hannah isn’t afraid of the title character, Lady Wadsworth, a Reconstruction-Era ghost who died under mysterious circumstances (her husband and...
JUSTIN, TX
