Become a Volunteer South Bay Firefighter Today

Firefighters are an asset we hope we never need, but in times of danger or loss, they are an invaluable resource. You may not know that nationwide, nearly 70% of departments are made up of volunteer firefighters. Locally, South Bay Fire District 8 is a volunteer-based unit which serves more than 12,000 residents in a 33-square-mile radius. They receive more than 1,200 calls each year, each handled with care and skill. They’re looking for additional volunteers to welcome into the South Bay Fire family and you could be the one.