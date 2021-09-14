CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Become a Volunteer South Bay Firefighter Today

By Kathryn Millhorn
thurstontalk.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirefighters are an asset we hope we never need, but in times of danger or loss, they are an invaluable resource. You may not know that nationwide, nearly 70% of departments are made up of volunteer firefighters. Locally, South Bay Fire District 8 is a volunteer-based unit which serves more than 12,000 residents in a 33-square-mile radius. They receive more than 1,200 calls each year, each handled with care and skill. They’re looking for additional volunteers to welcome into the South Bay Fire family and you could be the one.

www.thurstontalk.com

Comments / 0

Related
WDBJ7.com

Volunteer firefighters oppose Franklin County Fire-EMS Station

Glade Hill, Va. (WDBJ) - The Franklin County Board of Supervisors is planning to review construction bids for a new multi-million dollar Fire and EMS station in Glade Hill this week. However, most of the firefighters don’t want it. Plans for the station have been in the works since 2018,...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#South Bay#Volunteer Firefighters#Fire Department#Emt Academy#The Fire Service
texomashomepage.com

Iowa Park volunteer firefighters honor fallen responders on September 11

IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — On this 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks, Iowa Park volunteer firefighters honored the thousands of lives lost in a special way: with a memorial walk around Gordon Lake in full bunker gear. Iowa Park volunteer firefighters said this walk meant so much to them...
IOWA PARK, TX
Fox11online.com

Firefighters extinguish bathroom fire in Green Bay

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Green Bay Metro Fire Department was called to the Western Pines Apartments at 1341 Western Ave. in Green Bay around 1:10 p.m. Saturday for a report of a fire in the bathroom of an apartment. Upon arrival fire crews were able to extinguish the smoldering...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Green Bay students honor 9/11 firefighters with bleacher climb

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Students at Green Bay's west high school are honoring the firefighters who died in the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. Friday, they did a bleacher climb with local firefighters. They went up and down 11 times. That's only 1/10 of what firefighters climbed in the World...
GREEN BAY, WI
coastalpoint.com

South Coastal Village Volunteers getting active in the community

The South Coastal Village Volunteers (SCVV) are celebrating some “firsts” as the shoulder season starts at the beach. SCVV, whose mission is to help older adults live independently by providing members with volunteer assistance, began offering services at the beginning of this year. Since it was organized during the pandemic,...
BETHANY BEACH, DE
fox9.com

Minnesota volunteers head south to help Hurricane Ida victims

(FOX 9) - Volunteers with the Salvation Army are headed to Louisiana to join the recovery effort following Hurricane Ida. Weeks after Hurricane Ida’s devastating blow to the region, there is still a lot of rebuilding to do. As of Sunday, tens of thousands of people are still without power and so much more.
MINNESOTA STATE
KEPR

West Benton Fire Rescue creating "Volunteer Firefighter Only" positions

PROSSER, Wash. — The West Benton Fire Rescue team will soon have "Volunteer Firefighter Only" positions opening in their agency in hopes of keeping their workforce, but also being compliant with vaccine mandates. Chief Seth Johnson told Action News that they're creating this position which would allow an individual to...
PROSSER, WA
abc10up.com

Keweenaw Bay Firefighter Honors 9/11 First Responders

Lansing, Mich – The 20th anniversary of 9/11 has come and gone. But one Upper Peninsula man’s actions last weekend are worth talking about. The loss of that day in 2001 lingers, especially for the first responders who made it out. They all know fellow firemen who weren’t so lucky.
LANSING, MI
My Fox 8

Volunteer firefighter in Summerfield makes bags out of discarded fire hoses

SUMMERFIELD, N.C. (WGHP) – Life-saving equipment is a key material for Janelle Robinson’s business: Burn Bags USA. The mom and Summerfield volunteer firefighter uses worn fire hoses to make bags and accessories. During her days putting out fires and responding to other emergencies in the town, Janelle saw an opportunity.
SUMMERFIELD, NC
thurstontalk.com

Volunteering Matters: Giving Back in Thurston County Fills The Heart

Why does anyone volunteer? It’s easy to understand the happiness at the receiving end of a service: a hungry stomach is satisfied with a meal, or a painful abscessed tooth is removed. What is the value for the person providing the help? The reasons are as diverse as the countless opportunities to volunteer in our Thurston County community.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
CBS San Francisco

Overnight Lightning Strikes in North Bay Keep Residents, Firefighters on Edge

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — There were several reports of rain, thunder and lightning in the North Bay Thursday night as an unstable weather system moved over the Bay Area amid a Red Flag Warning that has fire crews watchful. The National Weather Service Bay Area Twitter account posted about the lightning and thunder at around 9:20 p.m. Numerous reports of thunder and lightning in the North Bay as band of showers passes over the region. Peak period of instability and thunderstorm potential will continue through the overnight hours. #RedFlagWarning pic.twitter.com/FQqWHotlTG — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) September 10, 2021 The Santa Rosa Fire Department...
SANTA ROSA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy