‘Great Freedom’, ‘Paris, 13th District’ to bookend 2021 Filmfest Hamburg

The troubled wartime life of artist Charlotte Salomon is animated in this graceful European production. Dirs. Éric Warin, Tahir Rana. CanadaFrance/Belgium. 2021. 92 mins. Born in Berlin, and coming of age creatively just as the Nazis were tightening their grip on all aspects of German life, including its art, the painter Charlotte Salomon (voiced by Kiera Knightley) was at a twofold disadvantage. Firstly, she was Jewish. Secondly, her exuberant, daringly unorthodox artistic style was at odds with the stuffy traditionalism favoured by the Nazis. This engaging animation traces Charlotte’s life from Berlin in the early 1930s to just before her death, in Auschwitz, in 1943, taking in her creative opus – a series of 769 autobiographical paintings titled ’Life? Or Theatre?’ which was posthumously published. It’s a handsome film, but a conventional one, rather missing the opportunity of allowing Salomon’s thrilling uninhibited style to inform the film’s aesthetic.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO