‘Great Freedom’, ‘Paris, 13th District’ to bookend 2021 Filmfest Hamburg

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSebastian Meise’s Un Certain Regard jury winner Great Freedom and Jacques Audiard’s Cannes competition title Paris, 13th District will bookend this year’s Filmfest Hamburg (30 September - 9 October) as the opening and closing films. Festival director Albert Wiederspiel and his team have put together a programme of 110 feature-length...

Screendaily

‘Charlotte’: Toronto Review

The troubled wartime life of artist Charlotte Salomon is animated in this graceful European production. Dirs. Éric Warin, Tahir Rana. CanadaFrance/Belgium. 2021. 92 mins. Born in Berlin, and coming of age creatively just as the Nazis were tightening their grip on all aspects of German life, including its art, the painter Charlotte Salomon (voiced by Kiera Knightley) was at a twofold disadvantage. Firstly, she was Jewish. Secondly, her exuberant, daringly unorthodox artistic style was at odds with the stuffy traditionalism favoured by the Nazis. This engaging animation traces Charlotte’s life from Berlin in the early 1930s to just before her death, in Auschwitz, in 1943, taking in her creative opus – a series of 769 autobiographical paintings titled ’Life? Or Theatre?’ which was posthumously published. It’s a handsome film, but a conventional one, rather missing the opportunity of allowing Salomon’s thrilling uninhibited style to inform the film’s aesthetic.
Screendaily

Chicago international competition line-ups includes ‘The Power Of The Dog’, ‘Prayers For The Stolen’ (exclusive)

The 57th Chicago International Film Festival has unveiled its international competitions line-up, a roster that includes Venice Silver Lion winner The Power Of The Dog, Tatiana Huezo’s. Prayers For The Stolen, and the world premiere of Holly Morris’s documentary Exposure. The programme includes the international premiere of Franziska Stünkel’s The...
Screendaily

Kenneth Branagh’s ‘Belfast’ wins 2021 TIFF audience award

Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast has won the 2021 TIFF People’s Choice audience award in a boost to its award season prospects. Winners of the award have gone on to garner a best picture Oscar nomination in the past 11 years with last year’s Nomadland and some years prior Green Book and Slumdog Millionaire winning the ultimate prize. Jamie Dornan, Caitriona Balfe, Jude Hill, Judy Dench and Ciarin Hinds star in Northern Ireland-born Branagh’s childhood memoir set during the onset of The Troubles.
Screendaily

San Sebastian 2021 unveils packed industry programme

As the 69th edition of the San Sebastian Film Festival gets underway today (September 17), the festival boasts an increased in-person presence as well as extending last year’s hybrid approach to its industry activities. All activities will take place in-person (apart from, appropriately enough, a talk on artificial intelligence and...
Screendaily

UK-Ireland box office preview: 19 new releases to pack cinemas

Musical adaptation Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, action thriller Gunpowder Milkshake and Mark Cousins’ documentary The Story of Looking are three of 19 new films landing in UK-Ireland cinemas this weekend, as distributors look for screen space in advance of No Time To Die in two weeks. The number of releases...
Screendaily

‘Earwig’: San Sebastian Review

Lucile Hadzihalilovic’s third feature is defiantly unknowable. Dir. Lucile Hadzihalilovic. France/UK. 2021. 114 mins. The much-admired Lucile Hadzihalilovic’s third feature, Earwig, screams to be watched on the big screen and, once there, defies the audience by being bafflingly, hypnotically, impenetrable. For a quiet film which barely speaks – it’s a half hour until the first word is uttered – it still makes a noise. For an ugly film, all sealed-off porridge-coloured post-Second World War interiors doused in mahogany and very little natural light, it is oddly, strikingly, handsome. It’s rare you watch a truly unique work, but Earwig is one such film. Cut from Brian Catling’s novella of the same name, it’s a singular piece from a defiant director which will polarise audiences and critics alike but ultimately enhance her reputation as an iconoclastic voice.
Variety

Noemie Merlant’s ‘Mi lubita, Mon Amour’ Attracts Buyers For Films Boutique (EXCLUSIVE)

Films Boutique (“Embrace of the Serpent,””Charlatan”) has closed several key European territories on “Mi Iubita, Mon Amour,” the feature debut of actor-turned-filmmaker Noémie Merlant which is playing at San Sebastian in the Zabaltegi Tabakalera section. “Mi Iubita, Mon Amour” world premiered at Cannes in Special Screenings. It stars Merlant as Jeanne, a young woman who is traveling to Romania to celebrate her bachelorette party with her friends when she meets Nino. She is 27, he is 17, and they are worlds away from one another, yet for the two of them it is the beginning of a passionate and timeless summer....
Variety

France’s Memento Boss Discusses Distribution Strategy & Production Slate Including Farhadi, Audiard, Bilge Ceylan, Saleh (EXCLUSIVE)

Although the pandemic has pole-axed many independent distributors, some like Alexandre Mallet-Guy at Paris-based Memento Distribution have managed to weather the storm. The company has had prestige auteur films playing in the festival circuit this year; at Cannes with multiple films in competition, including Jacques Audiard’s “Paris, District 13th,” Oscar-winning Iranian director Asghar Farhadi’s “A Hero” and Norwegian director Joachim Trier’s “The Worst Person in the World;” in Deauville with Christophe Honoré’s “Guermantes;” and at San Sebastian with Laurent Cantet’s “Arthur Rambo,” Zhang Ji’s “Fire on the Plain” and Emmanuel Carriere’s “Between Two Worlds” with Juliette Binoche which world premiered on...
Screendaily

‘Titane’, ‘Happening’ among final European Film Awards 2021 feature selection

The European Film Awards has completed this year’s selection, adding 13 titles that picked up major prizes at the Cannes and Venice film festivals. They include Julia Ducournau’s body horror Titane, which won the Palme d’Or at Cannes, and Audrey Diwan’s abortion drama Happening, which recently picked up the Golden Lion at Venice.
Variety

‘Titane’s’ Belgian Producer Frakas Sets Fabrice du Welz’s ‘Maldoror’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Fabrice du Welz, whose latest film “Inexorable” (pictured) played at Toronto, is reteaming with his Belgian producer Jean-Yves Roubin at Frakas Production on his next project, “Maldoror.” Inspired by a true story, “Maldoror” follows Paul Chartier, a young policeman who became obsessed with a case involving a notorious child abuser after coming close to catching him. Popular Belgian actor Benoit Poelvoorde, the star of “Inexorable,” is part of the cast of “Maldoror.” Roubin, who is attending San Sebastian with Lucile Hadzihalilovic’s “Earwig,” as well as “Titane” (which he co-produced), described “Maldoror” as a mix of thriller and film noir in a similar...
Screendaily

Canneseries reveals competition line-up of 10 buzzy international series

Israeli filmmaker Talya Lavie’s comedy-drama Sad City Girls and Finnish director Teemu Nikki dark comedy Mister 8 are among 10 new international series selected for the competition section at French TV festival Canneseries, running October 8-13. Now in its fourth edition, Canneseries was originally conceived to coincide with the MIP-TV...
Screendaily

Tokyo fest to open with ‘Cry Macho’, honour late animator Yasuo Otsuka

This year’s Tokyo International Film Festival (TIFF, October 30-November 8) will open with Cry Macho, directed by Clint Eastwood, and close with another US film, Stephen Chbosky’s Dear Evan Hansen. Both films will be screened in physical theatres in the Hibiya district of Tokyo. Eastwood directs, stars in and produces...
Screendaily

In pictures: Unifrance reception at San Sebastian 2021

Unifrance hosted a drinks reception at San Sebastian International Film Festival on September 19, in partnership with Screen International. Held at the Hotel Maria Cristina, the event was attended by guests including Joachim Lafosse, director of The Restless, Audrey Diwan, director of Venice Golden Lion winner Happening, Claire Simon, director of I Want To Talk About Duras, and Unifrance president Serge Toubiana.
Screendaily

Danish producer Jesper Morthorst on the slate he is revving up at Motor

In just three years, Copenhagen-based production outfit Motor has built an impressive track record. Its roster includes series Deliver Us for DR and ZDF, veteran director Bille August’s Karen Blixen drama The Pact (a hit with Danish critics and audiences) and Tea Lindeburg’s debut feature As In Heaven, which will launch at Toronto and San Sebastian film festivals.
Screendaily

Oscars 2022: follow all the latest submissions to the international feature award

Entries for the 2022 Oscar for best international feature are underway, and Screen is profiling each one on this page. The 94th Academy Awards will take place on March 27, 2022 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. This is the first time since 2018 that the ceremony will take place in March, having moved to avoid conflicting with the Winter Olympics.
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Middle Man’: Film Review | TIFF 2021

Don’t be surprised if you feel disoriented watching Bent Hamer’s dark, absurdist comedy, which recently premiered at the Toronto Film Festival. The director-screenwriter is Norwegian, adapting a book written by a Norwegian-Danish author. The cast includes European and Canadian actors speaking English with varied accents, and although the shooting locations were Canada and Germany, the action takes place in a small town somewhere in the American Rust Belt. The deadpan tone is redolent of the work of many Scandinavian filmmakers, including Aki Kaurismaki and Roy Andersson. The resultant polyglot feeling, presumably meant to feel universal, only underscores the confused nature...
