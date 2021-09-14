CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Agriculture section of reconciliation bill centers on fighting climate change, enhancing research

By Ariana Figueroa
minnesotareformer.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — The U.S. House Agriculture Committee on Monday finished marking up its section of the $3.5 trillion reconciliation package. The agriculture portion would provide funding for historically Black land grant colleges and investments in urban agriculture, along with boosting U.S. Department of Agriculture programs to address climate change threats to farming.

minnesotareformer.com

Comments / 0

Related
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Four Big Climate Items In Congress' Reconciliation Bill Include Wind Power Off Georgia Coast

The U.S. House Natural Resources Committee late last week approved its first piece of Democrats’ sweeping $3.5 trillion spending blueprint on a party-line 24-13 vote. Among the highest priorities for President Joe Biden in the plan was addressing climate change, and the panel included initiatives ranging from oil and gas reform to offshore wind ventures.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Michigan Advance

Great Lakes funding and 3 other big climate items in Congress’ reconciliation bill

The U.S. House Natural Resources Committee late Thursday approved its first piece of Democrats’ sweeping $3.5 trillion spending blueprint on a party-line 24-13 vote. Among the highest priorities for President Joe Biden in the plan was addressing climate change, and the panel included initiatives ranging from oil and gas reform to offshore wind ventures. The […] The post Great Lakes funding and 3 other big climate items in Congress’ reconciliation bill appeared first on Michigan Advance.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Washington State
Patriot Ledger

Legislators to consider bills on climate change, energy

The Joint Committee on the Environment, Natural Resources and Agriculture will hold a hearing Wednesday on climate change and energy bills. Among the items on the docket is from Rep. Josh Cutler, D-Pembroke, which would create a Massachusetts Coastal Erosion Innovation Center and ask it to "develop, identify, research, advance and deploy innovative means, methods, technologies and approaches for protecting and strengthening the resilience of the state's coastal shoreline."
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cindy Axne
wri.org

STATEMENT: WRI to Companies: Deliver on Your Climate Promises by Supporting Reconciliation Bill

WASHINGTON (September 15, 2021)—Today, the CEOs of 12 environment and sustainability groups released a public letter that calls on businesses to support the ambitious reconciliation bill that is currently being considered by the U.S. Congress. If enacted, the package can grow the economy, create millions of good-paying jobs and improve equity across society while putting the United States on track to meet our emission reduction targets.
ECONOMY
audacy.com

Biden pitches spending plan as key to fight climate change

ARVADA, Colorado (AP) — President Joe Biden tried to advance his domestic spending plans Tuesday by touring a renewable energy lab in Colorado to highlight how his clean-energy proposals would help combat climate change and create good-paying jobs along the way. The trip to the National Renewable Energy Laboratory's Flatirons...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Change#Urban Agriculture#Infrastructure#Democrats#American#D Iowa
abovethelaw.com

The Government Proposes To Obtain Everyone’s Bank Transactions To Make Sure The Wealthy Aren’t Hiding Income

Most people calculate and report how much tax they owe by themselves instead of having the government determine it for them. But some people don’t tell the truth or are unable to calculate their income. As a result, there is a tax gap which is the difference between what the government should be collecting if everyone was telling the truth and what people actually pay.
INCOME TAX
theeastcountygazette.com

Fourth $2000 Stimulus Checks: Will Americans Still Receive Relief Payment?

Families have received much-needed financial assistance throughout the pandemic, from stimulus checks to advance child tax credit payments. Last week, millions of families received their third child tax credit check for up to $300 per child. And about 2 million more California residents received their second round of Golden State Stimulus checks for $600 (or up to $1,100) on Sept. 17.
PERSONAL FINANCE
hawaiitelegraph.com

'US House Passes Bill to Compensate American

Washington [US], September 22 (ANI/Sputnik): The US house unanimously passed legislation to compensate CIA personnel and diplomats affected by the so-called "Havana Syndrome" while serving in Cuba, China and elsewhere. US diplomats were first diagnosed with the Havana syndrome in Cuba in 2016 and then in China in 2018. The...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
ValueWalk

Fourth Coronavirus Stimulus Checks Finally Coming, But For Specific Workers

A fourth federal stimulus check is finally coming, but it’s not for everyone. These fourth coronavirus stimulus checks will cover specific workers who were hit hard by the pandemic. Such workers would get up to $600 stimulus checks as part of the United States Department of Agriculture’s Farm and Food Workers Relief (FFWR) grant program.
AGRICULTURE
Daily Mail

Tennessee will now DENY vaccinated COVID-19 patients access to monoclonal antibody treatments as federal government begins limiting shipments of the drugs

Vaccinated residents who contract COVID-19 may have trouble accessing monoclonal antibody treatments. The state government is recommending hospitals and health care providers to reserve their supply of the effective Covid treatment for unvaccinated people, and to deny it to the vaccinated, reported The Tennessean. The move comes after the federal...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy