Wildlife

RI researcher announces eight white sharks tagged this summer

providencejournal.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEight white sharks were tagged and released by researchers in waters near Rhode Island this summer, the Atlantic Shark Institute of Wakefield announced Tuesday morning. "It’s the most white sharks that have been tagged in this study to date and will aid considerably in filling in some of the missing pieces for this iconic species of shark," Jon F. Dodd, executive director of institute said in a press release. "In several parts of the world the great white shark is determined to be critically endangered and that makes this research all the more vital."

