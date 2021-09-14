CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hubbard County, MN

DNR gifts 160 acres from MDHA, benefiting outdoor recreation in Hubbard County

By staff reports pilotnews@pilotindependent.com
The Pilot-Independent
 8 days ago

Outdoor recreationists can now benefit from four 40-acre parcels in the Badoura State Forest that border Mucky Creek, a designated trout stream in Hubbard County. “These parcels were the missing pieces that now connect public access to several square miles of public lands for hunting, fishing and wildlife viewing, as well as additional miles of forest roads and snowmobile trails,” said Mike Lichter, DNR Park Rapids area forester.

