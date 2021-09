When the Mariners got out of Houston, scraping a win out of the series, many Mariners fans breathed a sigh of relief to be done with the Astros and Baby’s First Ballpark. This Arizona series was supposed to be a reprieve from the slings and arrows suffered at the hands of the deplorable Astros before heading into a tough series against Boston. Instead, after barely eking out a win last night, the Mariners blew this game on a day when every other Wild Card competitor won, losing big to the NL’s worst team, 7-3. (Nota bene: Arizona would be MLB’s worst team, except this win catapults them in front of the hapless Orioles, who lost both games of their doubleheader against the Blue Jays today despite leading well into the seven-inning contests.

MLB ・ 10 DAYS AGO