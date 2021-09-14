CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston College @ Temple - Offense Preview

By Curtis Flannery
bcinterruption.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Boston College defense will try to get its legs back under itself after an oddly mediocre performance against a bad UMass offense last week that started a freshman QB. Temple’s offense has been very hit-or-miss, with their only success coming against one of the FBS’s worst defenses, so there could be an opportunity here for the Eagles to rebound. But if Temple’s good fortune and BC’s bad fortune continues into this week, look out for an upset.

