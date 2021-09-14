Von Miller: “It was a great day for Broncos Country.”
The Broncos’ 27-13 victory over the Giants was nothing short of magical, with a 77.8% completion rate and two touchdowns from starting QB Teddy Bridgewater. Vic Fangio has a September win under his belt now, and Denver has their first season-opening triumph since 2018. Von Miller’s sack against Giants QB Daniel Jones was by far one of the highlights of the afternoon, but his early tackle for loss was nothing to overlook either.www.milehighreport.com
Comments / 0