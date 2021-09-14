Three Things We Learned From Conference USA — Week 2
The second week of play in Conference USA saw the league go 7-7 with only three of those contests decided by one score or less. The toughest losses of the weekend were undoubtedly FIU’s overtime defeat at the hands of Texas State, Houston’s thrashing of Rice and Western Kentucky falling to Army in West Point. While week one provided optimism for C-USA fans, week two may have provided some clear-cut storylines to keep an eye on going forward.www.underdogdynasty.com
Comments / 0