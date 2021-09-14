The Long Game: How to Make a 1,000-Yard Shot
The Long Game is a new series designed to improve your long-range-shooting skills. This story is the twelfth, and final, installment. We’ve finally reached the last part in this series on long-range marksmanship which culminates with shooting 1000 yards. As you extend the distance past 500 yards the best tool you can now add to your kit is an assistant—a friend or fellow long-range shooter —commonly referred to as a spotter. For the best results when shooting 1,000 yards you must—to the degree possible—separate yourself from the job of finding the firing solution and simply become the person behind the trigger. Your concentration should now be equally divided between establishing proper sight alignment, controlling your breathing, and pressing the trigger, without imparting any movement to the rifle or stress into your shooting platform.www.fieldandstream.com
