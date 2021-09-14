The Long Game: How to Make a 1,000-Yard Shot

The Long Game is a new series designed to improve your long-range-shooting skills. This story is the eighth installment. Up to this point in The Long Game, we’ve mostly focused on gear. Now we’re transitioning to the vital skill of shooting from the prone position. One of the most important axioms of rifle shooting is that the closer you get to the ground, the more accurate you will be. While shooting from a seated bench rest might be the most comfortable, it is not the steadiest. Front and rear sandbags on a shooting bench do a great job at holding the rifle, but, when seated, you’re in a poor position to steady your body. In the prone position, you can fully relax your body, so you can fully concentrate on sight alignment, breathing, and the trigger press.

