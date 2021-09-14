CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

The Long Game: How to Make a 1,000-Yard Shot

By Richard Mann
Field & Stream
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Long Game is a new series designed to improve your long-range-shooting skills. This story is the twelfth, and final, installment. We’ve finally reached the last part in this series on long-range marksmanship which culminates with shooting 1000 yards. As you extend the distance past 500 yards the best tool you can now add to your kit is an assistant—a friend or fellow long-range shooter —commonly referred to as a spotter. For the best results when shooting 1,000 yards you must—to the degree possible—separate yourself from the job of finding the firing solution and simply become the person behind the trigger. Your concentration should now be equally divided between establishing proper sight alignment, controlling your breathing, and pressing the trigger, without imparting any movement to the rifle or stress into your shooting platform.

www.fieldandstream.com

Comments / 1

Related
Field & Stream

The Long Game: How to Beat the Wind When Shooting Long Range

The Long Game is a new series designed to improve your long-range-shooting skills. This story is the tenth installment. Wind is the invisible demon long-range shooters must learn to tame. Modern ballistic programs do a very good job of providing a firing solution based on range, and with a quality rangefinder, the distance to the target is easy to establish. However, when shooting in the wind, the best you’ll ever be able to do is to make an educated guess.
Field & Stream

The Long Game: How to Master the Prone Position

The Long Game is a new series designed to improve your long-range-shooting skills. This story is the eighth installment. Up to this point in The Long Game, we’ve mostly focused on gear. Now we’re transitioning to the vital skill of shooting from the prone position. One of the most important axioms of rifle shooting is that the closer you get to the ground, the more accurate you will be. While shooting from a seated bench rest might be the most comfortable, it is not the steadiest. Front and rear sandbags on a shooting bench do a great job at holding the rifle, but, when seated, you’re in a poor position to steady your body. In the prone position, you can fully relax your body, so you can fully concentrate on sight alignment, breathing, and the trigger press.
Field & Stream

Are You Shooting the Best Bullet Weight for Your Defensive Handgun?

If you’re trying to pick the perfect round for your defensive handgun, don’t forget to factor in bullet weight. It matters. A bullet’s weight affects how hard you gun kicks, and, if you make the wrong choice, can even prevent it from going bang in the first place. Most of all, bullet weight affects terminal performance. So you want to get it right.
Field & Stream

Gun Review: The Benelli Lupo in 6.5 Creedmoor

When he discovered I was taking a shooting school put on by Outdoor Solutions, and that the rifle I’d be using was the Benelli Lupo in 6.5 Creedmoor, FS’s Shooting Editor John B. Snow asked me to evaluate the Lupo as a longer-range hunting firearm. During the two-plus days I...
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Long Game#Target#Moa
13 ON YOUR SIDE

'They heard her, shot again and didn't come help': Dog shot in state game area expected to make full recovery

LOWELL, Mich — Saturday night, Emma Wikstrom was doing standard weekend chores when she got a panicked phone call from her mother. "She said she thought they shot him through the heart," Wikstrom says. Her mom had been out on a walk with her three dogs on their usual trail through the Lowell Game Area. Out front was Huck, the energetic 2-year-old Australian Cattle dog.
LOWELL, MI
Field & Stream

Yes You Can Tag a Great Early-Season Buck on a Morning Hunt

Back when I knew everything there was to know about deer hunting, I had a strict early-season hunting program. Essentially, it involved sitting back and waiting for the rut to get started. If there was any hunting to be done in September or early October, it happened in the evenings only. Morning hunts? Taboo.
PETS
Field & Stream

Best Advice Ever for Deer Hunters: Sit %@&#ing Still!

Modern hunters are equipped with knowledge and advantages that were unfathomable just a couple decades ago. We have trail cameras that text us photos the moment a deer walks by. We strap ozone-producing devices to our stands in hopes of thwarting a buck’s nose. Crossbows that’ll heart-shoot a whitetail at 80 yards have been welcomed into archery seasons, and scoped muzzleloaders that’ll group bonded bullets into a fist-sized target at 300 yards now have a home in primitive weapons seasons.
ANIMALS
Field & Stream

6-Year-Old Catches Potential IGFA Smallfry Record Tripletail

Six-year-old Alabaman Mirabella O’Brien caught a 16-pound, 5-ounce tripletail that was nearly as big as her last month. The fish is currently a pending IGFA Female Smallfry record for the species. She hooked and reeled the fish to the boat all by herself, which is an impressive feat for such a young angler. Mirabella had some good coaching while she fought the big fish. She was with her dad, Jay O’Brien, who’s a well-known charter captain with Irish Wake Fishing. The duo was out on a “daddy-daughter” fishing trip off of Alabama’s Gulf Coast. O’Brien says Mirabella has been fishing since she was two.
HOBBIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy