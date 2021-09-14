Patients Treated with Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Have Better Quality of Life, Moffitt Analysis Shows
Newswise — TAMPA, Fla. — Immune checkpoint inhibitors that activate the immune system to target cancer cells have greatly impacted the lives of cancer patients by improving survival and providing an alternative to chemotherapy. However, it is unclear how immune checkpoint inhibitors affect patients’ quality of life, symptoms and physical functioning. In a new article published in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute, Moffitt Cancer Center researchers report that patients treated with immune checkpoint inhibitors have a higher self-reported quality of life than patients treated with other types of therapy.www.newswise.com
