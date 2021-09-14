From eBay exec to COO at ACV Auctions: Vikas Mehta making his mark on Buffalo
Vikas Mehta and his wife had just managed the chaotic process of moving from Berlin to San Francisco with three children, including a newborn. Mehta was an eBay executive who specialized in building new ventures within the e-commerce company. The idea was to settle down in a single place after an era of globetrotting for the family, and Silicon Valley had long been their home base between expat adventures.www.bizjournals.com
