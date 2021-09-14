CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Union County, OR

Dear Doctor: How can you manage natural immunity to COVID-19 if you have an autoimmune disease?

By Dr. Keith Roach
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

DEAR DR. ROACH: How does one manage natural immunity to COVID-19 if one has an autoimmune disease? Does that person take vitamin D3, zinc, etc.? -- J.K.S. ANSWER: “Natural immunity” refers to the protection that is conferred after a natural infection, as opposed to vaccination. Studies have shown that protection from infection following a case of COVID-19 is about 80% to 85% for six months after infection. However, immunity to a different variant (such as the delta variant widely circulating at the time of this writing) from the one a person was infected with may be substantially less. It is unknown how long the immunity lasts after infection, but it is likely to wane with time.

www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 3

Related
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Coronavirus death leaves a hole

My 64-year-old son died after a terrible, horrific five weeks in the hospital. You may think, “Well, he was 64, that is a long life.” I am his 86-year-old mother, and I feel as if my heart has been ripped into pieces. He had a heart condition and definitely should have been vaccinated months ago. He is a victim of every person who says vaccination doesn’t work, that vaccinated people die. Yes, they may, because of unvaccinated people who believe lies spread through the internet.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Oregonian

Anna Canzano: Advice for families about youth and addiction

How early should you begin having conversations with kids about the dangers of alcohol, illegal drugs and the misuse of prescription medications? “Earlier than you might think,” recommends Naomi Caster, a licensed marriage and family therapist and certified alcohol and drug counselor. Caster is the director of youth and family...
KIDS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Union County, OR
Health
Local
Oregon Vaccines
County
Union County, OR
State
Virginia State
Local
Oregon Health
Local
Oregon Coronavirus
The Oregonian

Here’s what my ‘mild’ breakthrough COVID-19 case was like: Q&A

The test results that hot day in early August shouldn’t have surprised me — all the symptoms were there. A few days earlier, fatigue had enveloped me like a weighted blanket. I chalked it up to my weekend of travel. Next, a headache clamped down on the back of my skull. Then my eyeballs started to ache. And soon enough, everything tasted like nothing.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Oregonian

COVID-overwhelmed hospitals in Oregon postpone cancer care and other treatment

It’s a bad time to get sick in Oregon. That’s the message from some doctors, as hospitals fill up with COVID-19 patients and other medical conditions go untreated. Charlie Callagan looked perfectly healthy sitting outside recently on his deck in the smoky summer air in the small Rogue Valley town of Merlin, in southern Oregon. But Callagan, 72, has a condition called multiple myeloma, a blood cancer of the bone marrow.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

COVID-19 deaths now outnumber toll of 1918 flu pandemic

The number of U.S. COVID-19 deaths has surpassed the toll of the 1918 influenza pandemic, a milestone many experts say was avoidable after the arrival of vaccines. The comparison is imperfect due to a much larger U.S. population today, but the country has reported 675,446 deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to Johns Hopkins University data — more than the 675,000 that are estimated to have died a century earlier.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
60K+
Followers
30K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy