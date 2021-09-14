Sunny and Hot Today, Rain Chances Creep Up Mid-Week

It’s a dry start with temps in the 50s and 60s across the region. Highs will reach the upper 80s today under sunny skies. High pressure will lose a bit of its hold, allowing for the return of some moisture to the region through the rest of the week. This means more mugginess and the return of scattered showers and storms. Temps will still reach the mid-80s tomorrow – a few degrees above the average high of 83 for this time of year. Partly to mostly cloudy skies will limit temps from climbing further, but with the increase in moisture, it will be feeling more like the upper 80s through the end of the week. Isolated to widely scattered storms will be possible each day through the weekend, but no day will be a wash-out.