Stream Kmoy’s new bedroom ska song ft. Tape Girl, “Precure Love”
Kmoy is the project of Kenny Malloy, who plays in Tape Girl's band, and who's releasing his debut album The Precure Album on October 5 via Ska Punk International. Kenny handled all the instruments and programming himself, and the album features from vocals from Tape Girl's Beth Rivera, including on lead single "Precure Love" which premieres in this post. Kenny refers to the album as "a concept album that has ska punk on it," and "Precure Love" has a similar bedroom pop meets ska punk vibe to Tape Girl or early Bomb the Music Industry. If that kinda thing is up your alley, don't sleep on this.www.brooklynvegan.com
