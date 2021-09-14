Jamestown area students named to president's, dean's lists at Southern New Hampshire University
Southern New Hampshire University has announced that Jamestown area students were named to the summer 2021 president's list and dean's list. Full-time students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the president's list. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits in specific areas.
