Redmi teases new G notebook with Ray tracing is coming on September 22

gsmarena.com
 8 days ago

I also heard about an upgraded version of Redmi K40 Gaming Edition that uses Snapdragon 870. W... The redmi k40 gaming was released as poco f3 gt long time ago. The k40g was China only. The leaks u saw were prob old. Rating0 |

www.gsmarena.com

gizmochina.com

Redmi G 2021 gaming laptop launch date set for Sept. 22

In August 2020, Redmi G debuted as the brand’s first gaming laptop. More than a year later, the sub-brand of Xiaomi announces the arrival of this notebook’s successor called Redmi G 2021. The first-ever teaser for the new Redmi gaming laptop reveals the launch date as well as hints at its pricing.
COMPUTERS
dsogaming.com

New Far Cry 6 PC Trailer showcases AMD FSR and Ray Tracing

AMD has released a brand new PC trailer for Far Cry 6. This trailer showcases some of the features that the PC version will support. For instance, we get more scenes with its Ray Tracing reflections and shadows, as well as our first look at AMD FSR. In Far Cry...
VIDEO GAMES
notebookcheck.net

Redmi G (2021) gaming laptop officially confirmed for September 22 launch

Redmi has now officially confirmed the imminent release of its second-gen affordable gaming laptop, the Redmi G (2021). The Redmi G (2021) will debut on September 22 and will hope to build on the strengths of last year's Redmi G while keeping things attainable. Working For Notebookcheck. Back in August...
COMPUTERS
pushsquare.com

Gran Turismo 7's PS5 Ray Tracing Will Be Restricted to Replays

Gran Turismo 7, as you’d expect, will drop jaws on the PlayStation 5 – but it’ll do so without ray tracing during gameplay. In an interview with Japanese publication Game Watch, series creator Kazunori Yamauchi confirmed that the fancy reflective technology will be reserved for replays and when you’re observing your car in its garage.
VIDEO GAMES
gsmarena.com

Realme GT Neo2 pricing and memory options revealed

That is high pricing compared to the original GT Neo. The base variant of Neo 2 costs more tha... Yeah, seems a little expensive. The cheapest snapdragon 870 sells for just 1,599rmb in China (Moto edge s) so whilst this price is still competitive it does seem slightly high alright. It's possible the real price will be lower though.
TECHNOLOGY
gizmochina.com

Redmi G 2021 gaming notebook launched in Intel and AMD variants

Redmi has silently announced the Redmi G 2021 gaming-focused laptops in China. It comes in Intel and AMD variants. Both models offer a 144Hz display, up to 16 GB of RAM, and RTX 3060 graphics. Redmi G 2021 specifications. The Redmi G 2021 gaming laptop comes with a 16.1-inch display...
COMPUTERS
gamepressure.com

Far Cry 6 Will Look Great on PC Thanks to Ray Tracing and FSR

Owners of ultra-powerful PCs will be able to take advantage of ray tracing in Far Cry 6, and AMD's FSR will help with performance. To celebrate the upcoming release of Far Cry 6, Stephanie Brenham, 3D Team Lead Programmer at Ubisoft, gave an interview, in which she talked about the graphic technologies used in the game and which hardware platforms they will be available on. She paid special attention to the PCs, whose users will be able to enjoy the maximum quality of graphics. Ray tracing, no FPS cap, Field of View settings, support for ultrawide resolution and several monitors at once - these options will not be available to console players. The prerequisite, however, is a powerful hardware. The highest settings (30 fps / 4K / ray tracing) will require a fast processor (at least i7-10700K / Ryzen 7 5800X), 16 GB of RAM and a GeForce RTX 3080 or Radeon RX 6800.
VIDEO GAMES
gsmarena.com

Xiaomi's new Civi series will be unveiled on September 27

Xiaomi today announced it will introduce the new Civi series smartphones on September 27 in China at 2PM local time. The company hasn't divulged any specs of the Civi series smartphones or tells us how many models the lineup will include, but Xiaomi's Weibo post says the new series will have "fashionable and diversified designs and innovative imaging technology" and is aimed at "self-confident young man."
CELL PHONES
gsmarena.com

Realme GT Neo2 arrives with Snapdragon 870 and improved cooling

Realme announced the GT Neo2 smartphone during an event in China. The specs of the new smartphone already leaked multiple times, but now we have a confirmation on the Snapdragon 870 chipset and the 5,000 mAh battery with super-fast charging. The screen of the Realme GT Neo2 is a 6.6”...
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

Riftbreaker PlayStation 5 base-building strategy game features 4K, ray traced shadows and more

Pawel Lekki Producer and Designer at EXOR Studios has taken to the official PlayStation blog this week to reveal more details about the upcoming launch of The Riftbreaker on the PlayStation 5. The base-building strategy game with elements of survival, exploration, and action-RPG will be launching on the PlayStation platform next month and will be available to play from October 14th 2021 onwards.
VIDEO GAMES
gamesradar.com

RTX 3060 PC deals: Ray-tracing ready rigs for less

RTX 3060 PC deals are an excellent way to benefit from all the new technology in gaming for a competitive price. While PC gaming will always be more expensive than buying an Xbox Series X or PS5, the RTX 3060 (and RTX 3060 Ti) are surprisingly powerful for their relatively low cost, not that you can currently buy one for its MSRP.
COMPUTERS
gsmarena.com

One UI 3.1.1 update comes to Galaxy Tab S7 series

After the Galaxy S21 series, Z Fold2, Z Flip 5G and Z Flip got the One UI 3.1.1 update back in August, Samsung is finally bringing the new firmware to its entire Galaxy Tab S7 series. One UI 3.1.1 update changelog (Via TizenHelp) The new update brings several multi-task improvements...
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

32-inch and 43-inch Redmi Smart TVs scheduled for September 22 launch

Xiaomi will launch two new TVs for the Indian market shortly. The company is set to debut the 32-inch and 43-inch Redmi Smart TVs at noon on September 22, with pricing potentially set to undercut the Mi TV 5X series. Working For Notebookcheck. Xiaomi has slowly clawed its way to...
ELECTRONICS

