Former WCW and WWE star Marcus “Buff” Bagwell says WWE has denied his request for rehab. We noted back back in May how Bagwell was arrested where he lives in Cobb County, Georgia after leaving the scene of an accident he was involved in. He was facing numerous charges, on top of charges he was facing from an August 2020 accident that he had an arrest warrant out for at the time of the May incident. In an update on the criminal and traffic cases against Bagwell, Cobb County court records show that he is scheduled to face multiple charges for the August 2020 incident and the May 2021 incident on Thursday, November 18 at 9am. Bagwell is scheduled to appear in front of Judge Carl W. Bowers for a jury trial.

